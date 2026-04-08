Free State Economic Development and Tourism on unveiling its new name and branding identity

Following the proclamation by President Cyril Ramaphosa and announcement of the Free State Members of the Executive Council (MECs) for the 7th Administration, Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae announced that the Environmental Affairs and Conservation function including Reserves will be moved from the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD).

Based on the fact that the Environmental Affairs, Conservation function, Reserves, and related support services have been officially migrated to the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as of 01 April 2026, the new departmental logo and corporate branding will change to the Free State Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDT).

In essence, DEDT remains with Resorts and will continue providing services within its mandate to the people of the Free State, except the abovementioned unit.

While the engagement process with the relevant parties is ongoing, DEDT will embark on a drive to create a recognizable branding identity campaign to the people of the Free State and the stakeholders.

"As we are in a mode to rebrand our Department, through our daily actions, we must ensure that the DEDT is associated with authenticity, effectiveness, integrity, and credibility. This new branding identity must inject new energy to accelerate the pedal of service delivery and be characterized by a strong commitment for being a people-centered institution," MEC Makume said.

It is for this reason that stakeholders, community members, and employees are urged to acknowledge changes and utilise the new departmental logo for official purposes.

The said migration is intended to work collaboratively in addressing key government priorities, enhancing public service, and providing effective and efficient service delivery.

Enquiries:

Head of Communications

Mojalefa Mphapang

Cell: 072 274 1734

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