National Treasury invites organisations to participate in Money Smart Week South Africa 2026

The National Treasury, Financial Sector Conduct Authority, and National Consumer Financial Education Committee invite organisations and individuals to participate in Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA) 2026, taking place from 24 to 30 August 2026. This year’s campaign will be held under the theme “Money Smart: The Power of Possible”.

The key MSWSA objective is to provide a national collaborative platform that brings together organisations and individuals across sectors to promote financial literacy and consumer awareness and contribute to a more financially literate society.

Building on the success of MSWSA 2025, where partner organisations delivered financial education initiatives across the country, the 2026 campaign aims to extend its reach and engagement by encouraging broader participation from financial education ecosystem role players. This year’s theme focuses on how financial literacy can unlock new possibilities for consumers, helping them make more informed decisions and improve their financial outcomes over time.

Participation in MSWSA 2026 is open to a broad range of stakeholders, including academic institutions, employers, government departments, regulators, financial service providers, Non-Profit Organisations, media organisations, individuals, and influencers who wish to contribute.

Interested participants are encouraged to plan and host their own financial education activities during the week-long campaign, which may include:

Face-to-face workshops and presentations

Community activations and exhibitions

Webinars, gamified activities, and digital learning content

Broadcast and social media campaigns

An information session will be held on 17 April 2026 to share key information on the MSWSA 2026 campaign and insights from the MSWSA 2025 Monitoring and Evaluation Report. Your participation in this session will help contribute to a well-coordinated MSWSA 2026 campaign. Further details regarding the session will be communicated in due course.

More information about the campaign can be accessed on the following platforms:

Website: www.mswsa.co.za

E-mail: info@mswsa.co.za

LinkedIn: Money Smart Week South Africa

Facebook: Money Smart Week South Africa

Instagram: @money_smart_week_sa

X: @MSW_SA

YouTube: Money Smart Week South Africa #MSWSA

#GovZAUpdates