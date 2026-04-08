Health welcomes arrival of Lenacapavir in South Africa

The Department of Health welcomes the arrival of the first batch HIV prevention medicine, Lenacapavir in South Africa, which consists of 37 920 doses.

This is part of integrated, differentiated and people-centred HIV prevention services which offer new hope for people who face barriers to existing HIV prevention methods.

Lenacapavir will boost the country’s efforts to reduce new HIV infections to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 and sustain the HIV response after 2030 in line with the Global AIDS Strategy for 2026–2030.

This six-monthly injectable has arrived in the country last week on Thursday and it is expected to expand HIV prevention choices, improve adherence especially amongst the most vulnerable priority groups including adolescent girls and young women, sex workers, Men having sex with men, among others.

The Department will in the next few weeks announce the official launch of this gamechanger where the phased implementation plan will be outlined. Lenacapavir is preventive medicine, not a vaccine, considered one of the most exciting HIV prevention advances in years.

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is very excited about this development and will, in consultation with the President, announce the date for the launch to be led by the President.

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga

Health Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 082 353 9859

E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA