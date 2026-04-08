MEC Isaac Sileku on Western Cape recording 14% drop in Easter road fatalities

The Western Cape Government has recorded a 14% drop in road traffic deaths over the 2026 Easter period, thanks to increased visible traffic policing and stricter enforcement.

Traffic officers had a busy week, stopping and checking 44 555 vehicles and making 149 arrests, including 108 for driving under the influence. In a firm stance against corruption, two drivers were arrested in Citrusdal and Worcester on Saturday and Sunday for allegedly attempting to bribe traffic officers. In a separate incident, a driver was arrested near Laingsburg on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a traffic officer, driving under the influence, failing to provide his name and address, and resisting arrest.

Sadly, 19 people lost their lives on the province’s roads, compared to 22 during the same period last year. While this is an improvement, the Western Cape Government remains deeply concerned that pedestrians and passengers remain the most vulnerable road users, accounting for the vast majority of fatalities.

“This past weekend, I joined traffic officers at various roadblocks and was encouraged by the overall compliance from most motorists. However, there were still some serious concerns, including drivers getting behind the wheel under the influence, bribing and assaulting traffic officers, and allowing unlicensed drivers to operate minibus taxis carrying passengers. These are the reckless risks our traffic officers are working hard every day to prevent.

“The decrease in fatalities is an encouraging result and shows that stronger enforcement by our traffic officers and better behaviour by road users are making a difference. This includes a 36.1% drop in driving under the influence of alcohol arrests, suggesting that constant visible policing is effectively discouraging risky behaviour. We thank residents and visitors who played their part in keeping our roads safer during this busy period,” said Western Cape Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku.

Driving under the influence remains a serious concern. A total of 108 drivers were arrested, with the highest alcohol reading recorded in Vredendal at 1.46 mg/l, more than five times the legal limit. Traffic officers also removed 293 unroadworthy vehicles from the roads and identified 1 778 unlicensed vehicles, highlighting a serious compliance gap and the risk posed by unsafe and potentially uninsured vehicles.

Despite adverse weather on Good Friday, especially along the N1 and in Cape Town, operations continued unabated. Innovative technology played a key role, as drones were used to monitor pedestrian movement and public transport areas. Despite these efforts, 9 pedestrians and 7 passengers tragically lost their lives. Many of these incidents involved pedestrians walking on high-speed roads, often under the influence of alcohol.

Although total arrests dropped by 29%, indicating some improvement in behaviour, the Western Cape Government warns that speeding, reckless and negligent driving, not wearing seatbelts, and driving or walking under the influence of alcohol remain major risks.

“Our high-visibility approach is working, but road safety is a shared responsibility. We urge residents and visitors to wear seatbelts, never drink and drive, avoid walking while intoxicated, and always follow the rules of the road,” said Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Director of Traffic Management.

Enquiries:

Acting Media Liaison Officer to Minister Isaac Sileku

Byron la Hoe

E-mail: Byron.laHoe@westerncape.gov.za

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