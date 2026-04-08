Deputy President Paul Mashatile officiates Title Deed Handover Ceremony in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, 10 Apr

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 10 April 2026, officiate the Title Deed Handover Ceremony to mark the official restoration of land to the Sebilong Communal Property Association (CPA) in Thabazimbi, Waterberg District, Limpopo Province.

The Deputy President serves as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform and Agriculture, which was established to oversee and accelerate the implementation of Government’s land reform programme and related interventions.

This landmark ceremony represents a significant milestone in advancing land reform efforts aimed at redressing the injustices of historical land dispossession and restoring land rights to rightful beneficiaries.

Through the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development, under the leadership of Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso, more than 340 000 hectares of land have been restored to the Sebilong community. This community comprises 89 originally dispossessed households, amounting to a total of 1 071 verified beneficiaries.

To date, the Department has settled over 83 721 land claims nationally, resulting in the transfer of approximately 3 916 733 hectares of land.

This progress underscores Government’s continued commitment to resolving land claims and facilitating equitable land ownership among affected communities.

As South Africa commemorates Chris Hani on 10 April, as one of the country’s foremost struggle heroes, the Title Deed Handover Ceremony further demonstrates Government’s commitment to advancing human dignity, freedom, and inclusive economic participation grounded in spatial justice.

The Deputy President will be accompanied by members of the IMC on Land Reform and Agriculture; the Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba; Members of the Limpopo Provincial Executive Council (PEC); leadership of the Waterberg District Municipality and Thabazimbi Local Municipality; as well as representatives of the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights.

The ceremony will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 10 April 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Portion 27 of the Farm Zwartkop 369 KQ, Thabazimbi, Limpopo Province

Media Programme

08h30 – Photo opportunity: Arrival of the Deputy President and delegation at Portion 21 of Farm Zwartkop 369 KQ (Boardroom)

10h00 – Media in attendance: Guided walkabout at Zwartkop Farm

11h00 – Main programme (media in attendance)

12h00 – Keynote address by Deputy President Mashatile

13h00 – Media doorstop

Media Accreditation

Members of the media are requested to complete the attached accreditation form (SSA SCREENING TEMPLATE - MEDIA.xlsx) and submit it to Sam Bopape on Matome@presidency.gov.za or Ishmael Selemale on Ishmael@gcis.gov.za

Media enquiries: The Presidency - Mr Keith Khoza, Spokesperson to the Deputy President, on 066 195 8840

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development - Ms Linda Page, Chief Director: Strategic Communication, on Linda.Page@dlrrd.gov.za / 071 334 3479

Eviction Toll-Free Number: 0800 007 095

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