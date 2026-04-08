Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi reopens KZN sugar mills ahead of the sugarcane crushing season, 8 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi, will this week visit sugar mills in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in preparation for the reopening of the Sugarcane Crushing Season in May, and close the week off with the signing of the Phase 2 of the Sugarcane Value Chain Master Plan during the quarterly EOC Meeting.

Details of Deputy Minister Godlimpi activities are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 8 April 2026

Event: The relaunch of Gledhow Mill following the Business Rescue in 2023/24

Venue: Gledhow Mill, 1 Gledhow Mill Rd, KwaDukuza (Stanger)

Time: 11:00

The re-opening of the Gledhow Mill follows the R1.8 billion expansion project by the new owners as commitment through the Presidential Investment Conference that took place on 31 March 2026 in Sandton, Gauteng.

Date: Friday, 10 April 2026

Event: Sugar Industry Master Plan Signing Ceremony (SIMP -Phase 2)

Venue: KwaShukela (South African Sugar Association), 170 Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe

Time: 13:30

The Sugar Industry Master Plan (SIMP) - Phase 1 was established as a partnership between government, private sector and labour to stabilise and transform the sugar sector.

The South African sugar industry remains a strategic agro-processing value chain, supporting rural livelihoods, small-scale growers, and regional economies, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. The industry is currently facing several structural challenges, including the risks of potential mill closures that could significantly affect cane growers, rural employment, and associated value chains. Notwithstanding the challenges faced by the industry, the dtic and government Development Finance Institutions like Industrial Development Corporation remain committed to supporting the reopening of the sugar cane mills to preserve jobs and sustain the rural livelihoods in KZN. This commitment comes from the appreciation that livelihoods would be negatively impacted should, there be a disruption in the sugar industry operations.

Media houses that are interested in covering the events are requested to send their details to Ms Mamosa Dikeledi via WhatsApp on 066 301 9875 or Mr Cedric Mboyisa on 083 992 5100.

Enquiries:

Director: Media Relations

Bongani Lukhele

Cell: 079 5083 457

E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates