Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers keynote address at Gauteng Investment Conference, 9 Apr

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, Thursday 09 April 2026, deliver a keynote address at the Gauteng Investment Conference 2026 (GIC 2026), a flagship provincial platform aimed at mobilisng investment, advancing industrialisation and accelerating inclusive economic growth.

This year's conference builds on the success of the inaugural conference held in 2025, which secured R312 billion in investment pledges. It forms part of Gauteng's strategy to attract R800 billion in new investments over a three year period.

GIC 2026 will bring together global investors, African governments, municipal leaders, development finance institutions, banks and the private sector with the aim of enhancing Gauteng's position as Africa's leading investment hub.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the conference as follows:

Date: Thursday, 09 April

Time: 08h30

Venue: The Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch

Members of the media who wish to attend are requested to RSVP to Lerato Sewpersad: leratos@ggda.co.za / 072 909 4463 or Siphiwe Hlope: siphiwe.hlope@gauteng.gov.za.

Enquiries:

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Mr Keith Khoza

Cell: 066 195 8840

Senior Communications Manager at GDED

Sabelo Ndlangisa

Cell: 066 4860 444

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