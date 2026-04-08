Government Communications welcomes Bank of America ranking affirming South Africa’s investment appeal

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) welcomes the recent ranking by Bank of America placing South Africa at the top of its regional equity market assessment. This recognition represents a strong vote of confidence in South Africa as an attractive and competitive investment destination.

This endorsement by a leading global financial institution reflects the underlying resilience and sophistication of South Africa’s financial system. Despite a challenging global environment, our financial markets continue to demonstrate stability, depth, and strong regulatory oversight, reinforcing South Africa’s position as a trusted hub for investment on the African continent.

This ranking serves as further evidence that the economic reforms undertaken by Government are yielding positive results. Ongoing efforts to stabilise energy supply, improve logistics, and strengthen fiscal management are contributing to renewed investor confidence and improved market performance.

We are also encouraged by the recent investment commitments totalling R889,8 billion announced through the 6th South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC), which signal growing domestic and international confidence in the country’s economic trajectory. These commitments underscore the tangible progress being made to unlock growth and create an enabling environment for investment.

Government calls on investors, both local and international, to take note of these positive developments and to partner with South Africa in driving inclusive economic growth. There are significant opportunities across key sectors of our economy, and we remain committed to ensuring policy certainty, structural reform, and a conducive business environment.

South Africa is open for business, and this latest recognition affirms that the country remains a compelling destination for investment.

Enquiries:

Acting Government Spokesperson

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa

Cell: 083 653 7485

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Mr William Baloyi

Cell: 0833907147

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