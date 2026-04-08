MEC Lebogang Maile visits Riverlea Secondary School following fire incident, 8 Apr

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, will on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, visit Riverlea Secondary School following a devastating fire incident that took place on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, and destroyed an entire classroom block at the school.

Members of the media may attend as follows:

Date: Wednesday; 8 April 2026

Time: 09:00 AM

Venue: Riverlea Secondary School, Riverlea, Johannesburg

For more information, contact the Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona on 072 574 3860 or contact the MEC’s Spokesperson, Onwabile Lubhelwana, on 082 056 3886.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Steve Mabona

Cell: 072 574 3860

Spokesperson to the MEC

Onwabile Lubhelwana

Cell: 082 056 3886

#ServiceDeliveryZA