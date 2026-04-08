MEC Lebogang Maile visits Riverlea Secondary School following fire incident, 8 Apr
Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, will on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, visit Riverlea Secondary School following a devastating fire incident that took place on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, and destroyed an entire classroom block at the school.
Members of the media may attend as follows:
Date: Wednesday; 8 April 2026
Time: 09:00 AM
Venue: Riverlea Secondary School, Riverlea, Johannesburg
For more information, contact the Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona on 072 574 3860 or contact the MEC’s Spokesperson, Onwabile Lubhelwana, on 082 056 3886.
Enquiries:
Spokesperson
Steve Mabona
Cell: 072 574 3860
Spokesperson to the MEC
Onwabile Lubhelwana
Cell: 082 056 3886
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.