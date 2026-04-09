Payroll Leader Nick Day Launches Debut Book Calling on a Profession to Claim Its Place at the Top Table

The Payroll Pivot Book Out Now!

The Payroll Pivot: From Invisibility to Influence published 30 March 2026 via Influence Press, with proceeds supporting Exmouth Youth Opportunity CIC

LONDON, HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nick Day , CEO of JGA Recruitment Group and host of The Payroll Podcast, has published his debut book The Payroll Pivot: From Invisibility to Influence, a practical guide for payroll professionals seeking to move beyond transactional processing and into strategic leadership.Published on 30 March 2026 by Influence Press, the book addresses what Day describes as one of the most persistent and costly problems in modern business: payroll controls up to 80% of organisational spend, carries significant compliance and ethical risk, and sits at the intersection of people, finance, and technology, yet the professionals who run it are routinely overlooked in strategic conversations.Drawing on 24 years of experience and more than 10,000 specialist payroll and HR placements, Day argues that the barriers keeping payroll professionals from the boardroom are rarely technical. They are behavioural. The book introduces a set of proprietary frameworks to address this, including the Fear Equation, the Fear Tax, and the Courage Window, each designed to give practitioners the language and tools to step into influence.Ranked the number one Global Payroll Thought Leader by Thinkers360 for both 2024 and 2025, Day said:"Payroll has never lacked insight. It has struggled to be heard. The professionals who understand how to translate that insight into conversations executives actually act on are the ones who change how organisations perform. This book exists to give more people that capability."The book has received advance endorsements from senior figures across the profession, including partners at Grant Thornton, Armstrong Watson and BDO, and leaders at Remote, Deel, and Mars Veterinary Health.“Insight alone doesn’t create influence. The Payroll Pivot shows how payroll leaders translate insight into conversations executives actually act on.”Joe Ranzau, Partner, Grant ThorntonAdvance reader results showed that 80% of readers rated the book 10 out of 10 overall, with 100% reporting that it met or exceeded expectations for relevance to the payroll profession.Proceeds to Support Financially Disadvantaged Children:A portion of early proceeds from the book will be directed to Exmouth Youth Opportunity CIC, a community interest company founded by Day to provide financially disadvantaged children with access to sport and physical activity.Day founded the CIC alongside his professional work as part of a long-term commitment to community investment in Exmouth, where he is also a youth football coach.Availability:The Payroll Pivot: From Invisibility to Influence is available now in print and digital. Day will be speaking at Payroll Congress Nashville in May 2026, and the book will feature at Global PayFest 2026 on 1 May, a 24-hour live event connecting the global payroll community across 24 countries.For more information and to order: www.thepayrollpivot.com NOTES TO EDITORS:About Nick Day:Nick Day is the CEO and co-founder of JGA Recruitment Group, a B Corp certified specialist payroll and HR recruitment consultancy operating across the UK, EMEA, and USA. He is ranked the number one Global Payroll Thought Leader by Thinkers360 (2024 and 2025), host of The Payroll Podcast (400+ episodes), an ILM Level 7 qualified Executive Coach and Mentor, a Forbes Business Council Member, recipient of the PayrollOrg Global Vision Award 2024, and Reward Strategy Personality of the Year 2023.About JGA Recruitment Group:JGA Recruitment Group is an award-winning, B Corp certified global payroll and HR recruitment consultancy with over 100 years of combined expertise, connecting organisations with specialist talent across the UK, EMEA, and USA.About Exmouth Youth Opportunity CIC:Exmouth Youth Opportunity CIC is a community interest company established to support access to sport and physical activity for financially disadvantaged children in Exmouth and the surrounding area.MEDIA ENQUIRIES:JGA Recruitment Groupinfo@jgarecruitment.com+44 (0)1727 800 377

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