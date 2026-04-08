MySCU and London International Academy Award CA$300,000+ in Scholarships to African Students.

Five students receive fully funded CA$60,000 scholarships; additional awards include CA$30,000 full tuition scholarships and CA$22,250 partial scholarships.

LAGOS, NIGERIA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MySCU, an AI-powered global student mobility infrastructure platform, in partnership with London International Academy (LIA), Canada, has announced the winners of its inaugural Global Scholars Program (A-Teen Scholars Track), awarding over CA$300,000 in scholarships to high-performing African students.

Five students have been awarded fully funded, all-inclusive scholarships valued at CA$60,000 each to complete the Ontario Secondary School Diploma at London International Academy. The scholarships cover tuition, accommodation, travel, and living expenses. The five full-scholarship winners are Gathigia Wahome from Kenya, Netanya Liro from Ethiopia, Mina Samir from Egypt, Joshua Oguntona from Nigeria and Emerald Anario from Nigeria.

In addition, ten students received full tuition scholarships valued at CA$30,000 each, while 45 students were awarded partial scholarships valued at CA$22,250 each, significantly reducing the cost of international secondary education.

The Global Scholars Program is designed to expand access to structured, outcome-driven international education pathways for African students.

While most international education pathways in Africa remain fragmented and agent-driven, MySCU is building what it describes as “global student mobility infrastructure”, a system that integrates admissions, scholarships, and visa readiness into a single execution pipeline.

At the core of the platform is Mavi, MySCU’s AI advisor, which enables students to:

Career assessment to identify Career DNA and Major

Predict admission outcomes

Match with universities aligned to goals and budget

Discover scholarships

Track applications and visa readiness

To date, MySCU has supported over 5,000 students globally, facilitating more than $50 million in scholarships.

Cohort 1 Applications Now Open (September 2027 Entry)

Following the announcement of Cohort 0 winners, MySCU has officially opened applications for Cohort 1 of the Global Scholars Program.

Eligible high school students can apply for the September 2027 intake via the MySCU platform. Participation in the program is available to MySCU Pro users, reflecting the platform’s integrated approach to admissions execution, scholarship access, and visa readiness.

Expanding Pathways: Future Leaders Track with UCAM Spain

MySCU has also launched a new Future Leaders Track in partnership with Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia (UCAM), Spain.

The track provides undergraduate and postgraduate pathways for African students, including:

Bachelor’s and Master’s programs

English- and Spanish-taught degrees

Merit-based scholarships and fee reductions

End-to-end admissions and visa support

This expansion marks MySCU’s transition from secondary school placement into full-spectrum global education pathways.

About MySCU

MySCU is an AI-powered global student mobility infrastructure platform that unifies admissions, scholarships, and visa execution into a single system.

Through its AI advisor, Mavi, MySCU enables students to navigate international education with greater predictability and access.

The company is headquartered in Dover, Delaware (USA) and Lagos, Nigeria, and operates as a 24/7 platform serving students globally.

What Next?

Applications for the Global Scholars Program (Cohort 1) and the Future Leaders Track are now open.

Interested applicants can apply via: https://www.myscu.co

Media inquiries: mavi@myscu.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.