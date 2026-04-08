Vast Edge Launches Workday Backup on Google Cloud Marketplace with Full Data Visibility and Recovery Control

Vast Edge Launches Workday Backup on Google Cloud Marketplace

Vast Edge introduces Workday Backup on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling secure data protection, full visibility and fast recovery for enterprise systems.

Vast Edge Workday Backup brings transparency and control to enterprise data, enabling organizations to validate, protect, and recover critical systems with confidence and precision” — Spokesperson, Vast Edge

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vast Edge has introduced its Workday backup solution , designed to provide enterprises with complete visibility and control over critical HR and finance data. This Workday backup announcement highlights how organizations can inspect, validate, and recover data with precision eliminating uncertainty commonly associated with cloud-based systems.Built for organizations leveraging Workday for HCM, Payroll, Finance, and Talent, the platform enables teams to maintain data integrity while ensuring operational continuity. The solution is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, offering a streamlined procurement experience along with a free trial for hands-on evaluation.Why This MattersWorkday systems store highly sensitive and business-critical data. However, many organizations still depend solely on native platform safeguards without implementing an independent backup layer. This creates a significant gap in control, particularly during incidents involving accidental data loss, misconfigurations, or compliance audits.Vast Edge addresses this challenge by delivering backup and disaster recovery solutions that ensure enterprise data remains accessible, verifiable, and fully recoverable at all times.What the Workday Backup Solution OffersVast Edge Workday Backup captures both full and incremental backups across key Workday data structures, including:- Worker records, compensation data, and payroll information- Financial transactions, benefits, and time-tracking data- Custom reports, metadata, and business process configurations- Security settings and system structuresThe platform supports point-in-time recovery, enabling administrators to restore individual fields, complete objects, or entire environments without disrupting production systems. Recovery can be performed within Workday Sandbox or exported for audit, compliance, or analytical use cases.Security and Compliance Built InThe platform integrates enterprise-grade security and compliance capabilities, including:- End-to-end encryption for data in transit and at rest- Role-based access controls for secure administration- Detailed audit logs aligned with SOC, GDPR, HIPAA, and SOX requirements- Automated retention policies for long-term data management- Real-time synchronization for continuous data protectionA centralized dashboard provides real-time visibility into backup status, storage usage, restore activity, and system changes, helping organizations maintain full operational oversight.Availability on Google Cloud MarketplaceVast Edge Workday Backup is now available via the Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing organizations to integrate the solution into existing cloud procurement and billing workflows. This simplifies adoption for enterprises already operating within cloud ecosystems.By extending availability across Google Cloud, Vast Edge strengthens its multi-cloud strategy, supporting platforms including Oracle Cloud, AWS, and Azure while maintaining consistent standards for backup and disaster recovery solutions.Organizations can explore the solution on the Google Cloud Marketplace or read the full announcement and technical overview on the Workday backup on Google Cloud Marketplace and visit the Vast Edge website to learn more or request a free trial.About Vast EdgeFounded in 2004, Vast Edge is a multi-cloud solutions provider delivering managed cloud services, ERP and SaaS backup, disaster recovery, migrations, integrations, analytics, and AI-driven capabilities across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud.Its backup platform supports NetSuite, Salesforce, Jira, Workday, SAP HANA, Concur, Oracle, Microsoft 365, Dynamics and Google Workspace, ensuring complete data visibility, rapid recovery, and compliance-ready protection.Enterprises worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies and SMBs, rely on Vast Edge to safeguard critical data and ensure uninterrupted business continuity with 24×7 support and enterprise-grade security.

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