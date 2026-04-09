Vibrant Publishers Releases 'Agile Essentials You Always Wanted to Know' (2nd Edition) to Address Modern Team Realities

Cover of Agile Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (2nd Edition). Kalpesh Ashar and Sandeep Rana, authors of Agile Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (2nd Edition).

Authored by industry veterans Kalpesh Ashar and Sandeep Rana, the 2nd Edition offers enhanced insights into contemporary Agile practices.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the release of the 2nd Edition of Agile Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Agile Essentials), a comprehensive guide to mastering Agile project management, Scrum methodologies, and modern team leadership strategies. Co-authored by Kalpesh Ashar and Sandeep Rana, this updated edition addresses the transformed workplace landscape with significant new content designed to help professionals navigate the complexities of remote and hybrid team environments. The book is now available for purchase at www.vibrantpublishers.com and on Amazon.

The book combines academic rigor with practical, real-world insights drawn from decades of global experience. Ashar, who holds an MBA from SPJIMR along with CSM, PMI-ACP, and SFPC certifications, brings over 21 years of consulting experience across Asia, the United States, and Europe. Rana contributes a wealth of product and program management expertise from leadership roles at Apollo Global Management, PayU, Safran, Gemalto, and HSBC, having successfully led distributed teams across Singapore, Hong Kong, and New Zealand.

Drawing on this deep experience with distributed and cross-cultural teams, the 2nd Edition introduces Chapter 7: “Agile in Remote Teams—Succeeding in the Hybrid, Post-COVID World,” a dedicated chapter that tackles the realities of distributed collaboration head-on. This new chapter provides actionable guidance on selecting collaboration tools, implementing asynchronous communication strategies, building psychological safety across time zones, maintaining accountability in virtual environments, and avoiding common pitfalls that plague remote Agile implementations.

Beyond its new material, the book maintains its comprehensive coverage of Agile fundamentals, including detailed explanations of the Agile Manifesto, core values, principles, and characteristics. Readers gain a thorough understanding of Scrum pillars, roles such as Product Owner and Scrum Master, Scrum events including Sprints and Retrospectives, and Scrum artifacts. The book progresses systematically through Agile planning techniques, execution strategies including Test-Driven Development and risk management, tracking and reporting methods, and leadership principles for building high-performing teams.

To bring these concepts to life, the 2nd Edition also introduces two new case studies that reflect contemporary Agile implementations. The first examines building a research access platform using Scrumban methodology, demonstrating how combining Scrum and Kanban can address complex project requirements. The second case study explores achieving async efficiency with strategic sync touchpoints, offering a blueprint for teams navigating the challenges of distributed collaboration.

Each chapter in the 2nd Edition includes solved examples and practice exercises, enabling readers to reinforce their learning. This hands-on approach, combined with real-world case studies and practical guidance, distinguishes the book as both a learning resource and a reference guide that professionals can return to throughout their Agile journey.

Industry experts have also recognized the book’s practical and instructional value. Christopher W. Young, Chief Technology Officer, MBA, PMP, PSM, and Agile practitioner with over 40 years of experience, describes the book as “a well-written and thoughtful introduction to the principles and practices of Agile ways of working,” highlighting its coverage of Agile planning and remote teams as particularly valuable. Similarly, Shadreck Phiri, Managing Executive and certified PMP®, AgilePM®, P3O®, and PRINCE2® professional, notes that the book “combines essential theory with practical guidance that enables learners to immediately put their knowledge into action,” supported by real-world case studies and exercises.

As organizations worldwide continue adapting to hybrid work models, this content addresses critical gaps in traditional Agile literature. Part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management Series, Agile Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (2nd Edition) serves diverse audiences, including team members implementing daily Agile practices, Scrum Masters facilitating teams and improving processes, project managers leading transformations, and executives driving organizational adoption. The updated content particularly resonates with remote and hybrid teams seeking strategies for distributed collaboration. A must-read for anyone navigating Agile in today’s hybrid workplace, this edition delivers both clarity and practical direction.

About the Authors

Kalpesh Ashar is an MBA-trained management consultant and corporate trainer with 21+ years of global experience in Agile, leadership, and business transformation. Sandeep Rana is an Agile-focused product and program management professional who has led digital initiatives for Apollo, PayU, Safran, Gemalto, and HSBC worldwide. Together, they bring a practical, people-centric view of Agile to help teams deliver meaningful results in a changing world.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Agile Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636516417

Hardback - 9781636516431

E-Book - 9781636516424

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