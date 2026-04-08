Pietas Coalition Launches 'Vigilance Index' Sumter Pilot with Strategic Partners and Predictive AI

New data initiative integrates predictive AI to identify high-risk areas and guide prevention efforts

This database will strengthen existing prevention ecosystems. Prevention is the best defense, and the Vigilance Index contributes a complementary layer of early awareness.” — Eugene Tossany, Founder, Pietas Coalition

SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New predictive AI data initiative aims to strengthen community awareness and prevention efforts through strategic partnershipsPietas Coalition, in collaboration with JET2020 LLC, has launched a pilot of the Vigilance Index, a prevention-focused data initiative designed to enhance community awareness and early intervention efforts related to underage sex trafficking.The Sumter-based pilot represents a coordinated effort to translate localized risk signals into accessible, actionable insights for community stakeholders, including educators, families, and public safety partners. The initiative is being developed with strategic support from DataTell, which is building the data infrastructure, and Operation Freedom, which is providing consultation on predictive modeling capabilities.Unlike traditional systems that rely heavily on retrospective reporting, the Vigilance Index is designed to identify patterns and environmental indicators that may contribute to vulnerability before harm occurs. The platform integrates public data, community-informed inputs, and structured case insights to support prevention at the neighborhood level.“This is about equipping communities with clarity before crisis,” said Eugene Tossany, owner and award-winning author. “We are not replacing existing systems. We are contributing a complementary layer that prioritizes early awareness, shared responsibility, and informed action.”JET2020 LLC serves as the technology extension of Pietas Coalition, maintaining a separate business structure while supporting innovation and system development. DataTell is leading the design and implementation of the Power BI-based infrastructure, including data sourcing, parameter development, and visualization. Operation Freedom’s advisory role ensures that future predictive capabilities remain grounded in real-world application and ethical considerations.The pilot is intentionally rooted in Sumter to reflect the organization’s commitment to local engagement and practical implementation. Insights from the pilot will inform future scalability and potential alignment with broader statewide efforts.Pietas Coalition confirms that the Vigilance Index is designed to complement existing anti-trafficking initiatives, including those led by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and its partners. The organization remains committed to collaboration, transparency, and shared progress in advancing prevention strategies.______________________________________________________________About Pietas CoalitionPietas Coalition is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting awareness, vigilance, and community action to end underage sex trafficking in South Carolina through preventative education, veteran engagement, and citizen empowerment.______________________________________________________________About JET2020 LLCJET2020 LLC is a veteran-led company focused on developing innovative, community-centered solutions at the intersection of technology, social impact, and public awareness. The company supports Pietas Coalition as a technology extension while maintaining independent operations.______________________________________________________________DataTell, LLC specializes in commercial data infrastructure, interpretation, and visualization, supporting organizations in translating complex data into usable, decision-ready insights.______________________________________________________________Operation Freedom develops full-system platforms that connect prevention, intervention, and long-term recovery.______________________________________________________________Media ContactEugene TossanyOwner, Award-Winning AuthorE: info@pietascoalition.orgP: (210)468-8525

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