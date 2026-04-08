Brandon B. Rafi Launches Rafi Law Services, Secures Strategic $125 Million Investment to Elevate Client Service and Support Growth

(PHOENIX, April 6, 2026) Rafi Law Group Founder Brandon B. Rafi today announced the launch of Rafi Law Services, a newly formed Management Services Organization (MSO), alongside a strategic $125 million investment from a strategic equity investor that values Rafi Law Services at approximately $450 million. The move positions Rafi Law Group for national expansion while preserving attorney independence and ethical governance, as the firm takes a visible leadership role in the evolving legal services landscape. It will also support expansion into new markets, investment in technology and infrastructure, and potential partnerships with aligned personal injury firms nationwide.

Rafi Law Services will house the firm’s non-legal operations, including technology, marketing, and administration. Rafi Law Group will remain the legal practice, with all attorneys retaining full authority over client representation, including legal strategy and advising clients regarding litigation and settlement.

“This structure allows us to modernize how we operate without changing who we are,” said Brandon B. Rafi. “Our mission remains the same: deliver outstanding results for clients. What’s changing is our ability to scale that mission responsibly. This isn’t disruption for disruption’s sake. It’s modernization with clear guardrails that keep clients and ethics first.”

The MSO model has been widely used across professional services such as healthcare and accounting and is increasingly being adopted in the legal industry as firms seek capital to support growth and an improved client experience while ensuring attorney independence. Legal industry leaders note that rising operational complexity, technology costs, and client expectations are accelerating interest in the model, particularly among personal injury firms.

The strategic equity investor in Rafi Law Services, a leading investment manager with expertise in the legal services sector, is now a minority partner in Rafi Law Services, with Brandon B. Rafi maintaining majority ownership and control. Rafi will continue to solely own and control Rafi Law Group.

“Capital can support efficient delivery of legal services while ensuring independence of legal decision making,” said Andy Halaby, Chief Legal Officer of Rafi Law Services. “This structure ensures that lawyers retain sole authority over client representation, while giving us the operational strength to expand access to justice.”

Legal industry analysts note that personal injury firms are at the forefront of a broader shift toward consolidation in the legal sector, as firms seek scale, efficiency, and resilience in an evolving marketplace. Brandon B. Rafi believes transparency and governance are essential as the industry evolves and intends to play a visible leadership role in shaping best practices for ethical growth.

“As the legal industry evolves, firms have a choice about how they grow,” Rafi added. “It’s about building a sustainable structure that puts clients first, supports lawyers, and is prepared for the future of the legal profession.”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a leading specialist investment bank to the financial services and legal sectors, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) advised Brandon B. Rafi of Rafi Law Group as it identified and negotiated with its investment partner.

About Rafi Law Services Rafi Law Services is a Management Services Organization (MSO) providing operational, administrative, and business support to Rafi Law Group and affiliated firms, enabling scale while preserving attorney independence. About Rafi Law Group Rafi Law Group, Arizona’s premier personal injury law firm, is committed to providing unmatched legal representation and personalized attention to clients. The firm strives to secure justice and fair compensation for those who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others. Rafi Law Group is founded on the idea that when people need legal help after being hurt in an accident, finding reliable, compassionate, and knowledgeable legal counsel should be stress-free, no matter the time of day or the case’s complexity. For more information about the firm, visit https://www.rafilawgroup.com or call 623-388-4333.

Rafi Law Group

4701 North 24th Street, Bldg. C Phoenix, AZ 85016

651-247-6640

jschwegman@hmapr.com

https://www.rafilawgroup.com/

Press Contact : Jennifer Schwegman

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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