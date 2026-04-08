Stoll Keenon Ogden continues Indianapolis transformation with the addition of healthcare and regulatory attorney Suzannah Wilson Overholt

INDIANAPOLIS (April 6, 2026) – Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC (SKO) announced today that Suzannah Wilson Overholt will join the firm’s Indianapolis office as member. Overholt, a seasoned attorney with experience across the healthcare, nonprofit and public and private sectors, will further advance SKO’s transformation and rising demand across industries.

Overholt joins Paul Mackowski, Keith Mundrick, W. Andrew Kirtley and R. Daniel Faust, who also joined SKO in March, collectively strengthening the firm’s business, litigation and regulatory capabilities in Indianapolis.

“Suzannah joining SKO continues the strategic evolution of our Indianapolis office,” said P. Douglas Barr, member and managing director of SKO. “Her experience leading highly regulated healthcare operations and advising organizations across multiple sectors directly reinforces our ability to deliver business‑focused guidance to clients managing complex operational demands.”

Overholt’s arrival further enhances SKO’s capabilities in key sectors such as healthcare, and her multidisciplinary background reinforces the firm’s focus on providing integrated legal and business guidance to organizations managing sophisticated regulatory requirements, operational challenges and strategic growth initiatives.

SKO’s strategic transformation reflects the firm’s focus on delivering quality legal and business insight through collaborative teams that support clients across state lines and industry sectors. SKO is trusted by businesses in Indiana, Kentucky and beyond to support organizational goals and solve challenges.

About Suzannah Wilson Overholt

Suzannah Wilson Overholt brings more than three decades of experience advising clients across the healthcare, nonprofit, public and private sectors, with a practice spanning regulatory compliance, licensing, employment, corporate governance and healthcare‑related operational matters. She has guided clients through complex commercial and corporate transactions, contract negotiations, nonprofit governance issues and zoning matters involving healthcare facilities. She previously served as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel for one of Indiana’s largest healthcare providers, where she oversaw compliance, regulatory oversight, merger integration, contracting and organizational operations supporting more than 50,000 patients.

Her background also includes significant public‑sector experience designing government reform initiatives, negotiating labor agreements and litigating employment discrimination and constitutional claims. She regularly advises clients on the False Claims Act (FCA), Anti‑Kickback Statute (AKS), Stark Law and other federal and state healthcare regulations, and represents clients in related litigation. Drawing on her combined experience in private practice, executive leadership and public service, Overholt delivers efficient, business‑aligned legal solutions grounded in practical operational insight.

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC (SKO) is a full-service law firm with six offices in Kentucky and Indiana. Since 1897, SKO has built a reputation for trusted counsel, deep client relationships and a commitment to excellence. With experience across 42 practices and 18 industries, SKO provides flexible, tailored solutions for its clients. Learn more at skofirm.com.

Stoll Keenon Ogden PLLC (SKO)

334 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

5136157038

jamie.johnson@skofirm.com

https://www.skofirm.com/

Press Contact : Jamie Johnson

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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