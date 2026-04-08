Gustin Law Firm, PLLC Named 2025 Finalist in Houston Chronicle’s ‘Best of the Best’ Personal Injury Litigation Category

Houston, Texas – Gustin Law Firm, PLLC was named a 2025 finalist in the Houston Chronicle’s “Best of the Best” Personal Injury Litigation category, placing the Houston-based practice among a small group of firms recognized by readers and industry curators for its work on serious injury cases.

Gustin Law Firm is led by founding attorney Charlie Gustin, a Houston personal injury lawyer whose practice centers on high-stakes injury cases and insurance disputes. The firm reports that Gustin has secured over $50 million in recoveries for clients, including what it describes as the TopVerdict’s No. 1 drunk-driving settlement in Harris County, as well as the #1 rideshare settlement in the state of Texas.

The firm’s practice areas include motor vehicle collisions, truck wrecks, wrongful death claims, and cases involving premises liability and traumatic brain injuries. Many cases involve disputed liability, catastrophic harm, or contested damages, where litigation strategy and evidentiary development can determine case outcomes.

The Chronicle’s “Best of the Best” contest drew over 574,000 votes from readers and residents of the Houston area. By giving the people a voice, the contest truly represents the “people’s choice” of Houston’s finest law firms. In the personal injury field, that methodology is designed to identify firms with a reputation for quality legal work, peer endorsements and client satisfaction.

By naming Gustin Law Firm a 2025 finalist, the Chronicle placed the firm within a group of three Houston-area personal injury litigation firms who qualified as Finalists. “We understand that people do not turn to a personal injury lawyer at an easy moment in their lives,” Gustin said. “Being selected by people of Houston for this honor is a reminder that our hard work in the courtroom and at the negotiation table can bring life-changing results for families in Houston and across Texas.”

The Gustin Law Firm PLLC dedicates itself to delivering powerful legal advocacy for people navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Our team brings deep experience across a wide range of serious cases, from motor vehicle collisions and commercial truck accidents to wrongful death, traumatic brain injuries, and premises liability claims. Beyond personal injury and auto accident cases, we also take on complex insurance disputes, with a tenacious focus on securing every dollar of compensation our clients are rightfully owed. When your health, your finances, and your future are on the line, Attorney Charlie Gustin and his team are ready to fight in your corner.

Gustin Law Firm, PLLC

3355 West Alabama, Suite 1220 Houston, TX 77098

713-491 4792

https://gustin.law/

Press Contact : Charlie Gustin

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.