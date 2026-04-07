Premier Travels to Calgary to Promote Energy Opportunities

CANADA, April 7 - Premier Tim Houston will be in Calgary from today, April 7, to Friday, April 10, for meetings with major energy companies as well as the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers and the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors.

The meetings, with companies that work in oil, natural gas and renewable energy, will build on an ongoing effort to increase interest in Nova Scotia’s natural resources. The Premier will also co-host a roundtable and dinner with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

“We can see how volatile gas prices have become with global uncertainties. While demand for energy is going up, we have a wealth of natural resources that are untapped,” said Premier Houston. “I’m having conversations that are paving the way for responsible, safe development that can boost our economy and energy security while providing reliable, high-paying jobs for Nova Scotians.”

In addition to onshore natural gas opportunities that can be found in rock formations underground in Nova Scotia, the province has estimates of up to 148 trillion cubic feet of underdeveloped offshore natural gas that could provide reliable supply, economic value and energy security for North America for decades. Nova Scotia also has some of the strongest and most consistent offshore winds in the world, with the potential to power about a quarter of Canada’s electricity needs.

The one project, one review agreement that was recently announced with the federal government also removes barriers to economic growth and energy security by supporting a clear, streamlined regulatory environment.

Quick Facts:

Nova Scotia currently imports all of its natural gas

there is 3.5 trillion cubic feet of offshore natural gas under significant discovery licences, and geoscientists believe there is up to 148 trillion cubic feet of underdeveloped natural gas offshore

there is also about seven trillion cubic feet of onshore natural gas – enough to meet the province’s needs for 200 years

Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Premier’s Office, and Adam MacDonald, Director of Subsurface Energy Development with the Department of Energy, will accompany Premier Houston

Additional Resources:

News Release – Streamlined Approval Process Positions Nova Scotia as Energy Leader: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2026/03/27/streamlined-approval-process-positions-nova-scotia-energy-leader

Nova Scotia offshore wind: https://novascotia.ca/offshore-wind/

Wind West: https://novascotia.ca/wind-west/