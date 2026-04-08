Buulien.vn launches 'Journey with Heritage' cultural project

A journey by the Buu Lien team to discover the majestic 10,000-catty statue of Van Phat Pagoda

Buu Lien, a brand crafting worship spaces & Buddhist statues, launches “Journey with Heritage” sharing Vietnam’s Buddhist architecture & cultural stories

Each ancient pagoda or statue holds a chapter of cultural history. Beyond observing, our team records and shares its heritage in a more intimate, accessible way.” — Mr. Lê Trương Hải Hưng, a representative of the project

HO CHI MINH, HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The project aims to introduce and share the architectural, sculptural, and cultural values of Buddhism through stories about heritage sites, artifacts, and ancient temple spaces across Vietnam.Bringing Heritage to LifeMany religious buildings, assembly halls, and ancient statues are not only historical artifacts but also heritage sites that bear witness to history, preserving the cultural and religious imprints of many generations.However, for these values ​​to be properly understood and widely disseminated, there need to be people who care about, research, and tell the stories behind these structures and artifacts.The "Journey with Heritage" project was created from that idea. Instead of presenting heritage through dry academic narratives, the project aims to share cultural stories through firsthand experiences at Buddhist architectural structures, ancient artifacts, and traditional worship spaces."Every ancient pagoda or statue carries the history of a cultural era," says Mr. Lê Trương Hải Hưng, a representative of the project. "Standing before these works, our team does more than just observe; we strive to record and convey the cultural value of the heritage in a way that feels more intimate and accessible to the public."According to the team, the research process for the project began with field surveys at ancient temples, museums, and spaces preserving traditional artifacts.The journey includes:- Ancient Landmarks: The 300-year-old Giac Lam Ancestral Pagoda, Chinese assembly halls in Cho Lon such as the Nghia An and Ha Chuong Assembly Halls, and the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History.- Distinctive Buddhist Sites: Hue Nghiem Giang Tu, Van Phat Pagoda (home to the 10,000-catty statue), Chantarangsay Pagoda, Phap Hoa Pagoda, and Phung Sơn Pagoda.- Frontier Heritage: Expanding into An Giang province to explore Tay An Ancient Pagoda, Phuoc Thanh Pagoda, Phnom Pi Pagoda, and the Thoai Ngoc Hau Tomb relic site.To date, the “Journey with Heritage” series has documented approximately 17+ representative destinations, each telling a unique story about the architecture, sculpture, community beliefs, and cultural harmony of the Southern region of Vietnam. From ancient temples, assembly halls, and museums to historical relics, together they form a vibrant map of living heritage.The "Journey with Heritage" project therefore focuses not only on documenting tangible heritage but also on exploring how these values continue to exist in modern life through Vietnamese worship culture and spiritual spaces.About Buu LienBuu Lien – Buddhist Space Heritage, established in 2001, specializes in creating solemn worship spaces and providing premium spiritual artworks such as Buddha statues, altars, ritual objects, and high-end feng shui items. With a focus on combining art, culture, and Buddhist philosophy, Buu Lien not only offers exquisite products but also accompanies Vietnamese families in building meaningful spiritual spaces, fostering peace, connecting generations, and preserving traditional values.Each artwork not only possesses aesthetic value but also reflects the spirit of traditional culture and beliefs. Beyond exhibitions and crafting, Buu Lien also aims to share knowledge about Buddhist culture and spiritual values ​​in life.Contact information:- Address: 636 - 646 Nguyen Chi Thanh Street, Minh Phung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City- Email: info.buulien@gmail.com- Phone: 0932 346 539- Website: https://buulien.vn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.