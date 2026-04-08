Minister Barbara Creecy on oversight visit to Lebombo Port of Entry

The Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, visited the Ressano Garcia/Lebombo Port of Entry as part of ongoing efforts to find a lasting solution to congestion challenges affecting the movement of freight across the border into Mozambique.

South Africa and Mozambique have been working jointly to improve traffic flow and enhance cross-border operations. The visit follows a previous engagement in December 2025, where both countries assessed developments at Kilometre 4 in Mozambique and Kilometre 7 on the South African side.

Progress has since been made through several key interventions:

A successful dry run of co-located immigration operations at Kilometre 7 demonstrated improved processing efficiency

Continued co-location of officials from Mozambique within the Port of Entry has contributed to faster traffic movement

TRAC has upgraded the Kilometre 7 facility and installed monitoring cameras along the corridor to improve oversight

SARS has begun installing systems and infrastructure required for customs operations at Kilometre 7

The Border Management Authority is addressing operational and occupational health and safety requirements to support full implementation

A detailed processing plan has been agreed upon by all key stakeholders, including SARS, the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency, the Border Management Authority, and other law enforcement agencies.

The Kilometre 7 facility will serve as a central processing hub where cargo vehicles will be managed more efficiently. The system will prioritise pre-cleared cargo, streamline inspections where necessary, and reduce congestion along the N4 corridor.

These developments are expected to support the implementation of a one-stop border concept, aimed at accelerating the movement of goods and reducing delays at the border.

In addition, government is working towards establishing a single window platform that will allow traders to engage with multiple government agencies through a unified system, reducing duplication and improving efficiency.

The Minister emphasised the importance of aligning systems between South Africa and Mozambique to ensure seamless operations on both sides of the border.

These coordinated efforts are aimed at improving trade flows, enhancing passenger movement, and supporting economic growth in both countries.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Minister

James de Villiers

Cell: 082 766 0276

#GovZAUpdates