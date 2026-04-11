Beyond the Therapy Hour: OnwardWell Brings Holistic Sex Addiction Support to Connecticut Families

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Trumbull-Based Organization Offers 24/7 Recovery Coaching, Family Support, and Real-World Accountability for Young Men Ages 16–30

TRUMBULL, CT, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A parent discovers browser history they wish they hadn’t seen. A college freshman drops out mid-semester without explanation. A teenager becomes secretive and unreachable under the same roof. For families caught in these moments, OnwardWell—a recovery coaching organization based in Trumbull, Connecticut—provides holistic sex addiction support for young adults in CT and dedicated help for parents of young men with sex addiction who need answers just as urgently as their sons do.Founded by Mark Lassoff, who draws on more than two decades of personal recovery experience, OnwardWell operates on a direct principle: healing happens in relationship, not in a fifty-minute office visit. The young men OnwardWell serves—typically ages 16 to 30—often understand what needs to change but struggle to act on that understanding when emotions spike or old patterns resurface at midnight. OnwardWell stays present in those other 167 hours of the week, delivering real-time coaching and accountability through a multidisciplinary team of therapists, recovery coaches, psychiatric nurses, and support staff available 24/7/365.The sex addiction recovery program is built around 12 core components—from comprehensive intake and trigger mapping to impulse management, mindfulness, relapse prevention, and relationship repair. But what sets OnwardWell apart is its refusal to treat addiction as one person’s isolated problem. The Family Coaching Program works directly with parents and caregivers, helping them set boundaries without shame, rebuild communication, and move from reactive crisis mode to something steadier. Therapeutic recreation, facilitated peer support groups, executive functioning coaching for those with ADHD, and ongoing case management across families, therapists, and schools round out the approach.The OnwardWell Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), extends recovery coaching and therapeutic support to young men regardless of ability to pay, with a mission focused on preventing child sexual exploitation at its roots. Services are available in person in Connecticut and New York and virtually nationwide. Families ready to take a first step can request a confidential conversation at onwardwell.com.About OnwardWellOnwardWell is a recovery coaching and case management organization in Trumbull, CT, providing relationship-driven support for young men facing sex addiction, pornography addiction, and co-occurring mental health challenges. Founded by Mark Lassoff, the team delivers 24/7 accountability, family coaching, and real-world skill building.

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