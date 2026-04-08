Real-World Data from SFD 2026 Shows Clinical Benefits of Medtrum's TouchCare® Nano Tubeless Insulin Pump

Medtrum team at SFD 2026. Diabetes advocate Elisa Robache presenting her educational book “C’est quoi le diabète?” at the Medtrum booth during SFD 2026.

New data from the PIM'SS registry highlights improved glycemic control and strong user satisfaction in routine diabetes care.

LYON, FRANCE, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 2026 Congress of the Société Francophone du Diabète (SFD) in Lyon, Medtrum shared new real-world results from its TouchCare® Nano system . The results demonstrate the system’s performance in the daily lives of those with diabetes.Real-World Evidence Demonstrates Clinical EffectivenessThe PIM'SS registry enrolled 77 participants across 10 diabetes centers in France. The study included participants with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, reflecting growing interest in advanced insulin delivery technologies for diverse patient populations. Before joining the study, 80% of participants used multiple daily insulin injections (MDI), so moving to an automated insulin pump was a significant change for them.After three months of using the TouchCare® Nano pump , participants saw improvements in glycemic control. Average Time in Range (TIR) increased by 5.3 percentage points compared with baseline levels, representing a meaningful improvement in routine diabetes management. The findings reflect how a tubeless insulin pump can support more flexible insulin management in daily life, including around meals, physical activity, and variable routines. Additionally, no severe hypoglycemia events were reported, indicating the safety of the system in real-life use.These findings contribute to the growing body of evidence supporting the use of tubeless insulin pumps in diverse patient populations.Hardware Innovation: Compact Patch Pump Meets Global NeedsAlongside the clinical data, Medtrum also showcased its Nano patch pump during the congress. It is one of the smallest and lightest tubeless insulin pumps in the world. Unlike traditional pumps with tubes, this patch pump attaches directly to the skin, making it nearly unnoticeable. The pump comes in 200-unit and 300-unit reservoir options, so it can meet the insulin needs of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes patients.User satisfaction was high after transitioning from MDI to a tubeless insulin pump. Participants especially valued the freedom the pump provides, noting how easily it integrates into their active lifestyles and daily wardrobes without getting in the way.Supporting Diabetes Care Beyond TechnologyThe SFD congress also emphasized the importance of patient education and community support in diabetes management. At the Medtrum booth, the company collaborated with diabetes advocate Elisa Robache to help raise awareness about living with diabetes.During the event, Robache presented her book "C'est quoi le diabète?" ("What is Diabetes?"), aiming to help children and families better understand the condition in a simple and relatable way. The presentation formed part of Medtrum’s engagement at the congress, reflecting the company's broader commitment to supporting the diabetes community not only through technology to control glucose levels, but also through education and dialogue.Local Collaboration Driving International ExpansionMedtrum's growing presence is supported by the dedicated local team. They work closely with healthcare professionals and diabetes centers, share feedback with Medtrum's research teams, and help patients use the system safely. This local presence ensures that the technology fits well into local healthcare settings."Real-world evidence plays an essential role in understanding how tubeless insulin pumps perform outside of controlled clinical trials," said a Medtrum spokesperson. "These findings highlight how the TouchCareNano system can support people living with diabetes through adaptive algorithms, discreet wearable design, and close collaboration with clinicians."As interest in automated insulin delivery technologies continues to grow globally, real-world studies of devices such as the TouchCareNano patch pump offer valuable insights into the usability and safety of advanced insulin delivery hardware in everyday clinical practice.Founded in Shanghai in 2008, Medtrum is a global medical technology company focused on simplifying diabetes management through user-centered design and advanced automation. The company develops and manufactures the TouchCareNano system, including tubeless insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and closed-loop automated insulin delivery platforms, to improve quality of life and clinical outcomes for people living with diabetes.

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