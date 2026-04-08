Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation welcomes MEC Lebogang Maile

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation welcomes its newly appointed MEC Lebogang Maile following the changes to the executive as announced by Premier Panyaza Lesufi on 01 April 2026.

MEC Lebogang Maile is not a stranger to the Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation portfolio after his successful incumbency from 2010 until 2014. MEC Maile is encultured in the tradition of service to people from a young age and has recorded noteworthy achievements in the other portfolios where he served previously.

His passion for sport, culture and the arts has been conspicuously demonstrated through action, not just words. While serving as MEC of Finance, Maile fervently advocated for increased funding for the Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation portfolio to enable the department to better respond to the needs of the people of Gauteng and amplify social cohesion, expand participation whilst creating opportunities. Furthermore, Maile’s commitment to the Creative Industries extends to his passionate advocacy for its recognition as a key sector of economic development in the Gauteng Province, linking it to broader strategies for economic growth.

The department is elated to have MEC Maile on board and declares its unwavering support to him as it gears to soar to greater heights in the quest to fulfil its mandate under his political leadership. MEC Maile’s vast experience in governance coupled with his knowledge of the issues in this portfolio will be of great benefit to the people of Gauteng and the department.

Enquiries:

Director Communications

Phaladi Seakgwe

Cell: 079 075 1673

E-mail: phaladi.seakgwe@gauteng.gov.za

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