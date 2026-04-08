Premier Lazarus Mokgosi briefs media on progress in implementing provincial digital transformation strategy, 8 Apr

The Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, will on Wednesday, 08 April 2026, update members of the media on progress made towards modernising the provincial government’s digital infrastructure, this following the recent approval of the Provincial Digital Transformation Strategy by the Executive Council.

In his State of the Province Address in February this year, Premier Mokgosi announced that government will be implementing a number of digital transformation initiatives from 1 April, this with a view to improving governance, strengthening service delivery and enhancing operational efficiency across the provincial administration.

Premier Mokgosi’s update seeks to reinforce the provincial government’s firm commitment to using technology as a key enabler for development and responsive governance.

Executives from Microsoft and Boxfusion who are partners in implementing the provincial digital transformation agenda, will also be attending the media briefing which will be held as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 08 April 2026

Time: 14h30

Venue: Mmabatho Palms Hotel, Mahikeng

Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing must contact Kelebogile Modiselle on KModiselle@nwpg.gov.za for accreditation.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Premier

Sello Tatai

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Provincial Head of Communication

Brian Setswambung

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

Director: Media Relations

Bonolo Mohlakoana

Cell: 071 609 1325

E-mail: Bmohlakoana@nwpg.gov.za

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