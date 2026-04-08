Joseph A. Nagy Honored with ThreeBestRated® Award for Defending the Rights of Injured Victims Without Compromise
My inspiration to become a personal injury lawyer stemmed from seeing the suffering of people injured in motor vehicle accidents.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the ThreeBestRated®’s recent listing update, Joseph A. Nagy has been recognized with the ThreeBestRated® Award of Excellence as a top personal injury lawyer in Edmonton. This marks the eighth consecutive year Joe has held this distinction.
— Joseph A. Nagy
“My inspiration to become a personal injury lawyer stemmed from seeing the suffering of people injured in motor vehicle accidents," Joe explained. Early in his career, he realized that injury victims often face a system stacked against them. Multi-billion-dollar insurance companies put profits above their clients’ well-being. Determined to level the playing field, Joe has spent more than 20 years fighting for the rights of victims through his firm, Joseph A. Nagy Injury Law.
Joseph A. Nagy Injury Law: A Law Firm Only for Injured Victims Exclusively Representing the Injured
The team at Joseph A. Nagy Injury Law represents only injured victims and has never acted for insurance companies. They know exactly how insurers and their lawyers work. The Nagy team uses that knowledge to protect injury victims.
“Being your dedicated injury lawyer, we have a single focus: standing up for our clients against billion-dollar insurance companies,” said Joe. “We are aggressive, free from conflicts of interest, and push for the maximum compensation our clients deserve.”
Clients come to Joe at some of the most challenging moments of their lives. They need to rebuild their health, protect their finances, and secure their future. In that fight, Joseph A. Nagy’s team acts not just as legal representation, but as powerful allies who provide:
● Direct access to senior counsel: an experienced injury lawyer—not a junior associate—handles every case from start to finish.
● Battle-tested litigation: strategies designed to dismantle both insurance company delay and “low-ball” settlement tactics.
● Transparent Flat Contingency Fees: A 33% rate that rejects the industry-standard price hikes (graduated fees), keeping more money in the client’s pocket.
Every Case Treated with a Personal Touch
Personal commitment is the bedrock of the firm’s practice. In many competitor firms, clients meet a senior lawyer once and are handed off to junior associates they have never met. Joe fundamentally disagrees with that model. He believes that trust is essential to the solicitor-client relationship. “Trust is built when the client knows you, and you know the client,” explained Joe. At Joseph A. Nagy Injury Law, Joe or Howard K. Poon – who has more than 29 years of experience as an injury lawyer – personally handle each injury claim from the first meeting until it is successfully resolved.
“Our clients know we are ‘on the job,’” Joe stated. “This continuity ensures we understand not just the legal facts, but the human impact—the pain, the financial stress, and the worries about the future—of each of our clients.”
Fighting for Clients in Alberta
No two accidents are the same and neither are the paths to an injury victim’s recovery. Joseph A. Nagy Injury Law builds tailored strategies for accidents ranging from head-on collisions to pedestrian and motorcycle accidents. Every case is prepared as if it is going to trial. With a curated network of personal injury experts—including orthopedic specialists and accident reconstruction engineers—the firm builds winning cases for all types of injuries, including:
● Traumatic Brain & Spinal Cord Injuries
● Chronic Pain & Psychological Injury
● Orthopedic Injuries & Fatalities
A More Fair Fee Structure: The 33% Flat Rate
Transparency means clients understand the financial stakes from day one. The firm operates on a “No Win, No Fee” policy with a flat contingency fee of 33%.
“While many firms increase their fees to 40% or 45% if a case goes to trial, we stay at 33% throughout,” Joe confirmed. “On a $250,000 settlement, this flat fee can put an extra $31,500 directly into the client’s pocket. We don’t penalize clients just because an insurance company decides to be difficult.”
Joseph A. Nagy Injury Law, “Graduated vs. Flat Contingency Fees: The Nagy Standard,” accessed March 27, 2026, https://josephanagy.com/contingency-fees/
The Future of Injury Law in Alberta
As a lawyer licensed in both Alberta and British Columbia, Joe offers a unique perspective on the shifting legal landscape. He notes that while BC has moved to a “no-fault” system—which often limits a victim’s right to a fair hearing—Alberta is facing similar pressures.
Joseph A. Nagy explained his position: “My concern is simple. Injuries are not one-size-fits-all. A spinal cord injury, brain injury, or severe psychological trauma cannot be fairly handled by a standardized schedule. Taking away the right to sue removes both fairness and accountability. Efficiency should never come at the expense of justice. For people who are seriously hurt, having the right to a fair hearing in court is not just about money—it’s about recognition, protection, and holding those responsible accountable. Alberta needs to ensure that any changes to the system do not undermine that principle.”
Client Satisfaction—the Most Rewarding Part of Joseph A. Nagy Injury Law
The firm’s reputation is built not just on legal outcomes, but also on how their clients feel during one of the most difficult periods of their lives. Joe observed, “Looking back, I draw some satisfaction knowing my firm has helped thousands of clients force billion-dollar insurance companies to pay what they owe. I know it’s all been worthwhile when a client tells me,
‘There are very few in the legal world that actually care about you, that see you as more than a paycheck—Joe is one. When I was suffering, he went out of his way to make sure I was okay. He is thorough, thoughtful, and will be an absolute shark in fighting for you. Thanks for all your help, Joe!’”
Upon winning the ThreeBestRated® award, Joe commented, “It serves as a seal of trust that assures clients they are choosing a lawyer with a proven track record of excellence and client satisfaction. I appreciate the independence of ThreeBestRated® and the role it plays in helping grow my business.”
Joseph A. Nagy
Joseph A. Nagy Injury Law
+1 780-760-4878
joe@josephanagy.com
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