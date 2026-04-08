Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi welcomes Signing Into Law of Public Administration Management Amendment Act and Public Service Amendment Act

The Minister for Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, has welcomed the signing into law of the Public Administration Management Amendment Act, 2025, and the Public Service Amendment Act, 2025, by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a significant step forward in building a capable, ethical, and professional public service.

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These two Acts introduce provisions aimed at enhancing administrative powers, strengthening accountability mechanisms, and improving efficiency in the public service. These reforms align with President Cyril Ramaphosa's vision for a professional, efficient, and ethical public service, as emphasized in the State of the Nation Address.

The Public Service Amendment Act addresses policy reform commitments and strengthens the public service. The Act empowers heads of departments with administrative powers, enhances the role of the Director-General in the Presidency, clarifies the role of the Public Service Commission, and provides clarity on the appointment and career incidents of heads of departments.

Similarly, the Public Administration Management Amendment Act seeks to harmonize critical aspects of public administration across all spheres of government. The Act emphasizes the improvement of state capacity and capability through the transfer and secondment of employees, the promotion of ethical standards for public servants, the reconfiguration of the National School of Government to be constituted as a national department, the removal of disparities in conditions of service, and better coordination of determinations of conditions of service for all employees in the public administration.

“These reforms collectively lay the foundation for a more agile, ethical, and development-oriented public service, one that is better equipped to meet the needs of our citizens,” said Minister Buthelezi.

The Minister emphasised that while the enactment of these legislative reforms marks a significant milestone, more work remains necessary to realise meaningful and sustained change within the public service. He noted that committed and capable public servants ultimately drive service delivery, and that no legislative framework, however well-crafted, can substitute for the right attitudes, ethos, and sense of purpose within the system.

In this regard, the Minister underscored the importance of cultivating professionalism as a lived institutional culture, rather than merely a prescriptive framework. He highlighted that professionalism must be anchored in accountability, ethical conduct, and service excellence, and must find expression through the values of the Batho Pele principles. Central to this is the recognition of public service as a calling, one that demands dedication to the people of South Africa rather than merely a job.

The Department therefore welcomes the finalisation of this process, which follows a sustained period of rigorous engagement and hard work, and views it as a critical step towards building a public service that is not only well-regulated, but also values-driven, professional in conduct, and responsive to the needs of citizens.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Sakhikhaya Dlala

Deputy Director: Content and Media Liaison

E-mail: Sakhikhaya.Dlala@dpsa.gov.za

Cell: 078 746 8169

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