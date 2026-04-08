Gauteng Roads and Transport on recording major compliance gains in March 2026

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), continues to intensify law enforcement operations aimed at curbing lawlessness, combating criminal activity, and improving compliance with traffic legislation, particularly within the public transport sector.

During the month of March 2026, high-impact stop-and-search operations were conducted across Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Vereeniging. These targeted operations focused on major public and scholar transport routes identified as high-risk for non-compliance and road safety violations.

As a result of these operations, 17 vehicles were impounded in Ekurhuleni and 31 in Vereeniging for failing to meet essential road safety standards. Furthermore, 220 minibuses were discontinued due to serious mechanical defects, while an additional 227 vehicles were issued with discontinuation notices.

The defects identified included faulty brakes, worn tyres, broken headlights, defective brake lights or indicators, and cracked windscreens, posing significant risks to passenger safety and other road users.

In addition, officers issued infringement notices to non-compliant public transport operators:

More than 3,000 manual infringement notices were issued.

A total of 4,560 electronic infringement notices were processed using the inspectorate’s advanced e-Force devices.

Further violations uncovered during the operations include:

752 minibus taxi drivers operating without valid driving licenses.

394 minibuses found operating without valid licence discs.

Law enforcement efforts also led to the arrest of 36 motorists on charges of fraud, driving under the influence, bribery, defeating the ends of justice, and reckless and negligent driving.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, commended the officers for their dedication and the impact of the operations:

“The results achieved in March demonstrate our unwavering commitment to restoring order and discipline on Gauteng’s roads. I commend our law enforcement officers for their vigilance, professionalism, and determination in ensuring that public transport operators comply with the law and that our roads are safer for all.”

The MEC further urged motorists and public transport operators to exercise heightened caution during the Easter long weekend.

“As many people travel to various destinations for worship and family gatherings this Easter, we call on all road users to prioritise safety. Ensure that vehicles are roadworthy, obey traffic laws, and avoid reckless behaviour. Let us all play our part in preventing tragedies and ensuring that everyone arrives safely at their destinations,” she stressed.

The stop-and-search operations remain a key pillar of the province’s road safety and law enforcement programme.

Enquiries:

Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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