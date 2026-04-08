Western Cape Provincial Government on preparations for 2027 cricket World Cup

The Western Cape Government has committed R15 million to support upgrades at both World Sports Betting (WSB) Newlands Cricket Ground and Boland Park in Paarl, where some of the tournament’s matches will be hosted.

On Thursday, 2 April 2026, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport signed Memoranda of Agreement (MOAs) with the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) and Cricket Boland to formalise financial support for the necessary infrastructure work in preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, part of which will be hosted in South Africa.

The Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said: “The Western Cape has shown that we are capable of successfully hosting World Cup events and we look forward to seeing the Cricket World Cup here next year. These kinds of events help to support our local economy as they not only bring economic investment, but they also support job creation. The Western Cape Government is proud to contribute to ensure that our stadiums are ready for this exciting event.”

WPCA CEO Corrie van Zyl said: "We are grateful for the Western Cape Government’s support, which ensures that WSB Newlands Cricket Ground will be ready to host world-class cricket. This investment strengthens our ability to deliver a memorable World Cup experience for players, fans, and the broader community."

The WPCA President, Johannes Adams, said: "The partnership between government and cricket is vital to the success of major events. We thank the Western Cape Government for their commitment, which not only benefits the World Cup but also leaves a lasting legacy for cricket in our province."

Boland Cricket expressed their appreciation for the funding: “The Western Cape Government’s investment in a dedicated purpose-built Player/Match Officials area at Boland Park is more than preparation for the Cricket World Cup, it is a lasting commitment to world-class facilities that will serve athletes, officials and our community for generations to come.”

The World Cup tournament is scheduled to be played across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November 2027.

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