Western Cape Mobility on road safety and compliance during Easter peak season

As the busy Easter period continues, the Western Cape Mobility Department thanks transport operators and motorists for helping keep roads safe and ensuring compliance across the province.

The Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) reports that both walk-in and mobile operations are running smoothly during the Easter period, with operators collecting their operating licenses on time. Operating hours were extended at key service centres in Athlone and George over Good Friday and Easter Saturday to give operators more time to comply and help prevent illegal operations.

The Department’s Operator Helpdesk on Wheels has also been visiting different rural sites to help operators collect their operating licences. This has saved operators money, especially given high fuel costs.

“We especially acknowledge long-distance operators who have made use of our services during this busy period. Their efforts to ensure their vehicles are properly licensed are important for the safety of the many passengers they carry and reflect a shared commitment to compliance and road safety,” said Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku.

Over the past two days, a total of 642 applications have been processed, helping ensure that operators did not have to choose between operating illegally or using unroadworthy vehicles, as they were able to access our services instead. These include:

Seasonal temporary permits (310): issued to meet higher demand during busy travel periods such as Easter.

Special event permits (238): for planned group travel such as church events and sports trips, based on verified supporting documents.

Temporary replacement applications (60): allowing operators to keep working while their main vehicles are being repaired after crashes or breakdowns.

Duplicate document requests (34): helping operators who have lost their original licences to remain compliant.

“A valid operating licence is essential for road safety. By extending our operating hours and remaining available during this busy period, we are making it easier for operators to prioritise passenger safety. We thank all operators who are ensuring they operate legally on our roads this Easter and beyond, while also supporting our province’s job creation and safety priorities,” added Minister Sileku.

Enquiries:

Acting Media Liaison Officer to Minister Isaac Sileku

Byron la Hoe

E-mail: Byron.laHoe@westerncape.gov.za

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