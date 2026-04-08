Minister Dean Macpherson on steps to restore rule of law at Knoflokskraal

Government has reached a point where it must act decisively to restore the rule of law on state-owned land at Knoflokskraal in the Elgin Valley near Grabouw.

The Minister emphasised that the situation reflects a broader question about whether South Africa will uphold constitutional governance where unlawful occupation, intimidation and criminality have taken root. The land, originally earmarked for forestry and economic development, has since been unlawfully occupied and expanded into a large, entrenched settlement.

The Minister outlined that past efforts by all three spheres of government focused on engagement, but lacked sufficient implementation, coordination and enforcement. As a result, the occupation expanded significantly, with damage to strategic land, disruption to surrounding communities and increasing allegations of criminal activity.

Currently, Knoflokskraal is described as an unsustainable and lawless environment, with thousands of structures and a large population. Government has raised serious concerns about:

Unlawful sale of state land

Drug-related activities

Intimidation of officials and emergency services

Violent incidents and alleged organised criminality

Inability of authorities to fully access and control parts of the area

To address this, government has introduced a structured intervention built on three key pillars:

Containment: controlling access points and preventing further unlawful expansion, supported by mapping and monitoring of the site

Social facilitation: profiling residents, gathering data and establishing an accurate understanding of the community and conditions on the ground

Direct community engagement: engaging residents directly to gather information, address concerns and expose unlawful activities

In addition, law enforcement and accountability remain central, with renewed focus on investigations, addressing alleged corruption and ensuring consequences for criminal activity.

The Minister stressed that the approach will be lawful, evidence-based and constitutionally grounded, but firm in restoring order. Government has committed to ensuring that state land is protected, vulnerable individuals are not exploited and that no area operates outside the law.

The intervention marks a shift from prolonged engagement to decisive action, with the goal of restoring governance, stability and public confidence in the rule of law.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Minister

James de Villiers

Cell: 082 766 0276

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