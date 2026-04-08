Sport, Arts and Culture hosts 33rd Chris Hani commemoration in the Thembisile Local Municipality, 10 Apr

Government, through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government will host the 33rd commemoration of the late liberation struggle icon and freedom fighter, Chris Hani, on 10 April 2026 in Mpumalanga.

The commemoration will take place at the Kwaggafontein Community Hall, in the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality, under this years’ Freedom Month theme: “Freedom and the Rule of Law: Thirty Years of Democratic Citizenship”.

April 2026 marks 33 years since the passing of Chris Thembisile Hani, one of South Africa’s most revered revolutionary leaders and a giant of the liberation struggle. Through this commemoration, Government calls on the nation to pause and reflect on the life and time of this fearless combatant of the struggle for non-racialism, and economic freedom.

This year’s commemoration takes place during Freedom Month, highlighting the continued relevance of Hani’s vision for a democratic, inclusive, and socially just South Africa. As the country remembers his assassination on 10 April 1993, just a year before South Africa’s first democratic elections, Government also honours his lifelong commitment to building a nation in which all people enjoy equal rights, dignity, and opportunity.

Chris Hani’s legacy remains a beacon of hope and courage, selflessness, and service to the people. A fearless soldier, and an intellectual strategist of the liberation movement, Hani sacrificed his comfort and personal safety in pursuit of justice and the dismantling of apartheid.

Details of the commemoration are as follows:

Date: Friday, 10 April 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Kwaggafontein Community Hall, Thembisile Hani Local Municipality in the Mpumalanga Province

Enquiries:

Head of Communication and Marketing

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

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