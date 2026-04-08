Minister Barbara Creecy visits Lebombo Border Post to assess cross-border operations, 07 Apr

Members of the media are invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy on her visit to Lebombo Border Post in Mpumalanga Province to assess the state of operations at the Port of Entry (PoE).

Minister Creecy will be joined by the Mozambique Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mr João Jorge Matlombe.

They will conduct a bilateral site visit to KM7 truck facility which is situated about seven kilometres from the border.

Matlombe will also provide an update on the state of cross-border operations from the Mozambican side.

The KM7 truck facility is currently being upgraded to ensure better traffic management and processing for commercial cross-border vehicles heading to Mozambique through Lebombo Border Post.

Traffic flow along the N4 toward Komatipoort, and through the Lebombo Border Post, has always been a challenge and a big concern. Over the years, the absence of a dedicated holding facility for commercial vehicles using the N4 contributed to the disruption of free flow of traffic, often leading to long queues, especially during peak periods.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 07 April 2026

Venue: Lebombo Border Post

Time: 10:00 – 12:30

For confirmation please phone Kago Ramoroka 083 308 0987 or Sfiso Xaba 082 214 1445.

Enquiries:

National Spokesperson

Collen Msibi

Cell: 066 476 9015

Cross-Border Road Transport Agency

Kago Ramoroka

Cell: 083 308 0987

#GovZAUpdates