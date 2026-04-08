President Cyril Ramaphosa officiates launch of TRC Housing Assistance Reparations, 7 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 07 April 2026, officiate the launch of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Housing Assistance Reparations at the Sonkombo Sports Field in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The launch marks the implementation of housing support for TRC-identified victims and commemorates 30 years of the TRC and the adoption of the Constitution 30 years ago, with a symbolic handover to beneficiaries forming part of the programme.

Established in terms of the Promotion of National Unity and Reconciliation Act, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was a restorative justice body that investigated apartheid-era human rights violations, facilitated amnesty in certain cases, and provided for victim reparations and reconciliation.

The event will focus on TRC-identified victims eligible for housing assistance and will be supported by political and traditional leadership.

The launch will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 07 April 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Sonkombo Sports Field, Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal Province

For information on collection of media accreditation, please contact Mr Victor Mateane Phala on 084 888 5162.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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