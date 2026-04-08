President Cyril Ramaphosa receives letters of credence from heads of mission-designate, 8 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 08 April 2026, receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a credentials ceremony to be held at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to South Africa.

President Ramaphosa will receive Heads of Mission-Designate from the following 20 countries:

The Republic of Angola

Barbados

The Republic of Cuba

The Kingdom of Denmark

The Republic of Ghana

The Republic of Haiti

The Hellenic Republic

The Republic of Hungary

The Republic of Lebanon

Malaysia

The Republic of Mauritius

The Republic of Mozambique

The Republic of Namibia

The Republic of Niger

The Kingdom of Norway

The Republic of the Philippines

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

Ukraine

The United States of America

The Republic of Zimbabwe

Media are invited to cover the credentials ceremony as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 08 April 2026

Time: 10h00 (accredited media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Pretoria

Due to space limitations, the proceedings will be live-streamed on The Presidency social media platforms. Media accreditation will be open for only 1 hour on a first come, first served basis.

Media RSVPs should be directed to Ndivhuwo Kharivhe on ndivhuwo@presidency.gov.za and cc Shadi Baloyi on Shadi@presidency.gov.za.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the President

Vincent Magwenya

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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