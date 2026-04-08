President Cyril Ramaphosa receives letters of credence from heads of mission-designate, 8 Apr
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 08 April 2026, receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate at a credentials ceremony to be held at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.
Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to South Africa.
President Ramaphosa will receive Heads of Mission-Designate from the following 20 countries:
- The Republic of Angola
- Barbados
- The Republic of Cuba
- The Kingdom of Denmark
- The Republic of Ghana
- The Republic of Haiti
- The Hellenic Republic
- The Republic of Hungary
- The Republic of Lebanon
- Malaysia
- The Republic of Mauritius
- The Republic of Mozambique
- The Republic of Namibia
- The Republic of Niger
- The Kingdom of Norway
- The Republic of the Philippines
- The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic
- Ukraine
- The United States of America
- The Republic of Zimbabwe
Media are invited to cover the credentials ceremony as follows:
- Date: Wednesday, 08 April 2026
- Time: 10h00 (accredited media to arrive at 08h00)
- Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House, Pretoria
Due to space limitations, the proceedings will be live-streamed on The Presidency social media platforms. Media accreditation will be open for only 1 hour on a first come, first served basis.
Media RSVPs should be directed to Ndivhuwo Kharivhe on ndivhuwo@presidency.gov.za and cc Shadi Baloyi on Shadi@presidency.gov.za.
Enquiries:
Spokesperson to the President
Vincent Magwenya
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
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