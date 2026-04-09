End of an Era Launches Estate Succession Platform to Simplify End-of-Life Planning

New platform helps individuals securely organize their estate, assets, and personal wishes, giving loved ones clarity, control, and peace of mind.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- End of an Era today announced the launch of its estate succession platform, designed to help individuals and families document, manage, and share essential estate information before it becomes urgent.As digital assets grow and estate complexity increases, millions of families face a common problem: assets may technically pass on, but access to them does not. End of an Era addresses this gap by providing a structured, intuitive system for organizing everything from financial accounts and legal documents to digital assets and personal wishes.“Too many families discover too late that important information is missing, incomplete, or inaccessible,” said Kris Tan, CEO of End of an Era. “Our goal is simple: make sure what you leave behind is not just inheritable in theory, but usable in practice.”The platform allows users to:• Create a comprehensive digital inventory of assets, accounts, and documents• Store and organize sensitive information securely• Assign trusted contacts and define access protocols• Reduce the burden on loved ones during times of crisis or lossThe estate organizer represents the first step in End of an Era’s broader vision: a unified platform that brings continuity across both estate planning and estate settlement. While today’s tools focus primarily on preparation, End of an Era is building toward a future where families are supported through the full lifecycle—from organizing and documenting assets to executing and settling an estate.Settlement features are currently in development and are expected to launch within the coming months, enabling users and their families to seamlessly transition from planning to action when it matters most.“Estate planning has long been fragmented between preparation and execution,” added Tan. “We’re building the connective layer—so families don’t just have a plan, they have a clear path to carry it out.”The platform is now available at www.endofanera.ai About End of an EraFor families and executors navigating the emotional and logistical complexity of estate planning and settlement, End of an Era is an estate succession platform that simplifies, secures, and connects every stage of the process—from planning to settlement—in one unified experience.For more information, visit a www.endofanera.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.