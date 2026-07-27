Offset Set for Exclusive Live Performance at Sugar Club Phuket on 12 August

Grammy-nominated rap superstar Offset will perform live at Sugar Club Phuket, bringing a major international hip-hop event to Patong’s Bangla Road.

PATONG, PHUKET, THAILAND, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sugar Club Phuket and Panthera Group have announced that Grammy-nominated rap artist Offset will perform live at Sugar Club Phuket on Wednesday, 12 August 2026. Doors open at 9pm. Tickets are available now through Megatix , and early booking is strongly recommended due to limited venue capacity.Widely recognised as a founding member of the pioneering hip-hop trio Migos and a defining force in modern rap, Offset has built an international reputation through platinum-selling records, major collaborations and high-energy live performances. His appearance at Sugar Club Phuket marks a major international hip-hop booking for the island.“Bringing an artist of Offset’s calibre to Phuket is a landmark moment not just for Sugar Club, but for hip-hop culture in Thailand,” said Michael Grundy, CEO of Panthera Group. “We have always pushed the boundaries of what island nightlife can deliver, and this performance reflects that commitment.”Set on Bangla Road in Patong, one of Asia’s best-known nightlife districts, Sugar Club Phuket is a leading hip-hop nightclub on the island. The venue’s sound system, curated atmosphere and record of hosting international talent have made it a destination for premium nightlife entertainment in Phuket. For one night only, its intimate setting will allow fans to experience one of hip-hop’s most recognised performers up close.Admission is strictly limited to guests aged 20 and over.Tickets and pricingTickets are available exclusively through Megatix, and early booking is strongly recommended due to limited venue capacity. Guests are encouraged to purchase in advance to secure the best available ticket price.Pre-sale: THB 1,200 — no drink includedEarly Bird: THB 1,500 — no drink includedGeneral Admission: THB 2,000 — no drink includedAt the door: THB 2,500 — includes one drinkFor table reservations, contact Sugar Club Phuket directly on +66 96 802 5369.About OffsetOffset is one of the most commercially successful and culturally influential rappers of his generation. As a founding member of Migos, the Atlanta trio whose breakout anthem “Bad and Boujee” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Offset helped reshape the sound of contemporary hip-hop with his rapid-fire cadence, melodic delivery and unmistakable flow.His solo discography, high-profile collaborations with artists including Drake, Travis Scott and 21 Savage, and Grammy nominations have cemented his position among hip-hop’s most prominent international artists.About Sugar Club PhuketSugar Club Phuket is a hip-hop nightclub located at 70/3 Bangla Road, Patong, in the heart of Phuket’s nightlife scene. The second venue under the Sugar Club brand, which was founded in Bangkok in 2014, Sugar Club Phuket carries forward the brand’s signature formula: authentic hip-hop programming, cutting-edge sound, international artists and DJs, and a premium atmosphere. The venue is open seven days a week from 9pm until late.About Panthera GroupPanthera Group is a privately held diversified management company with operations spanning hospitality, food and beverage, alcohol distribution, entertainment complexes, hotels, engineering, and international investments. The Group operates a portfolio of nightlife, dining and lifestyle brands across Thailand and the wider region, including Sugar Club Bangkok, Sugar Club Phuket, Levels Nightclub, Craft and Whisgars. Panthera Group focuses on building resilient businesses and developing strategic exposure across sectors with enduring global relevance, alongside a growing portfolio of international ventures.

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