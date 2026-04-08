U.S. Leads Global Markets in Weekly Online Shopping Frequency — But Price, Not Loyalty, Is Driving the Cart
TGM Research | U.S. E-commerce Insights 2026 - Cost is the number-one factor driving brand selection and purchase conversion
New TGM Research report reveals U.S. consumers lead global markets in weekly e-commerce frequency, while a value-first mindset reshapes how brands must compete
The data paints a portrait of an American e-commerce landscape that is simultaneously thriving and unforgiving: 80% of U.S. consumers shop online at least monthly, cementing digital retail as a fixture of daily life. But with convenience now a baseline expectation rather than a differentiator, the competitive battlefield has shifted entirely to price.
What the Data Shows
The report's U.S. findings challenge several long-held assumptions about what today's digital shopper actually wants:
The weekly shopper is now mainstream. At 35% weekly purchase frequency, the U.S. outpaces every other market surveyed — a sign that e-commerce is no longer an occasional errand but a deeply embedded daily habit.
Price wins — every time. Cost is the number-one factor driving brand selection and purchase conversion. Economic pressures have sharpened consumer attention to value, making dynamic pricing and transparent offers essential tools for any brand hoping to compete.
Customer service features are largely irrelevant. Live chat, video consultations, and phone hotlines ranked dead last among factors U.S. shoppers care about, a striking signal that consumers expect frictionless self-service, not hand-holding.
Sustainability is aspirational, not transactional. Despite widespread industry buzz around eco-friendly retail, environmental factors carry the least weight in actual purchasing decisions, a gap between stated values and checkout behavior that brands should take seriously.
Debit beats credit. Debit cards account for 44% of online transactions, suggesting that Americans are making considered purchases rather than impulse buys — a nuance with real implications for how brands position promotions and payment options.
What It Means for Brands
The report argues that winning in the U.S. market in 2026 requires focus on two priorities above all others: price competitiveness and operational efficiency. Brands that can deliver consistent value while eliminating friction from the purchase journey will retain customers in an environment where switching costs are effectively zero.
About TGM E-commerce Insights 2026
For a deeper understanding of e-commerce trends and consumer behavior, access the full TGM E-commerce Insights 2026 in the USA: https://tgmresearch.com/e-commerce-insights-2026/usa.html
Methodology
The TGM E-commerce Insights 2026 study is based on a large-scale quantitative survey conducted across multiple countries worldwide, designed to capture consumer shopping patterns and decision drivers in 2026. The study provides comparable, country-level data to support market assessment, localization, and strategic planning for e-commerce platforms, retailers, and brands.
Survey Methodology: online interviews (CAWI – Computer-Assisted Web Interviewing)
Sample Size: 7,077 participants
Age Groups: 18-65+
Country Coverage: US, UK, Poland, Germany, Italy, France & Spain.
Data Weighting: Results have been weighted to reflect national demographics for accurate market representation.
About TGM Research
TGM Research (TGM) is a technology-driven market research company that specializes in global online data collection and innovative survey technology. TGM provides agile insights for better decisions, using the most comprehensive Res-Tech to spearhead the use of digital for better market research.
With a team of over 50 professionals working remotely across four continents, TGM Research combines global reach with local expertise. Its innovative approach ensures reliable data and flexible solutions for clients worldwide.
For more information, visit: tgmresearch.com
Thuyen Vu
TGM Research
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