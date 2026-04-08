Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure Market Set to Surge at 25.2% CAGR Amid AI and Cloud Transformation

The composable disaggregated infrastructure market is set to grow from US$ 11.5 Bn in 2026 to US$ 55.5 Bn by 2033, registering a CAGR of 25.2% during 2026–2033

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview and Growth Outlook

The global composable disaggregated infrastructure market is entering a high-growth phase, expected to expand from US$ 11.5 billion in 2026 to US$ 55.5 billion by 2033, registering a robust CAGR of 25.2%. This rapid expansion is fueled by the growing need for flexible, software-defined IT architectures capable of supporting AI, cloud, and edge workloads. Enterprises are increasingly shifting toward hybrid and multi-cloud environments, improving infrastructure utilization rates from traditional 15–20% to over 70%, thereby optimizing performance and cost efficiency.

Key growth drivers include the exponential rise in AI/ML workloads, proliferation of IoT devices, and the modernization of hyperscale data centers. The composable software segment leads the market with a 42% share, driven by API-based orchestration and Infrastructure-as-Code capabilities. Meanwhile, North America dominates with a 38% share, supported by strong hyperscaler presence and semiconductor investments, while Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region due to rapid digital transformation and data center expansion.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14206

Key Highlights from the Report

• The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% between 2026 and 2033.

• Composable software dominates the component segment with a 42% market share.

• Cloud providers account for nearly 50% of total market demand.

• North America leads the global market with a 38% share in 2025.

• Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region driven by cloud and edge expansion.

• Edge computing and IoT ecosystems present significant future growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The composable disaggregated infrastructure market is segmented based on components, applications, and end-users. By component, the market includes composable software and disaggregated hardware. Composable software leads due to its critical role in orchestrating infrastructure through APIs, enabling automation and seamless integration with DevOps frameworks. It supports dynamic allocation of compute, storage, and networking resources, making it essential for modern IT environments.

Disaggregated hardware is gaining momentum as the fastest-growing segment, driven by innovations such as GPU pooling, CXL-based memory expansion, and high-speed interconnects. These advancements are particularly beneficial for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. As enterprises demand scalable and modular infrastructure, hardware innovation is becoming a key enabler of performance and flexibility.

From an application perspective, IT & ITES dominates the market due to the growing demand for cloud-native applications and digital transformation initiatives. Composable systems significantly reduce downtime and improve operational efficiency. Meanwhile, healthcare is emerging as the fastest-growing segment, driven by AI diagnostics, telemedicine, and data-intensive medical imaging, which require scalable and secure infrastructure.

Regional Insights

North America continues to lead the composable disaggregated infrastructure market, driven by strong adoption among hyperscalers and ongoing investments in AI and semiconductor technologies. The presence of major cloud providers and participation in open hardware initiatives accelerate innovation and deployment. Additionally, regulatory emphasis on energy efficiency supports the adoption of sustainable infrastructure solutions.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth, fueled by rapid expansion of data centers across China, India, and Southeast Asia. Government initiatives supporting digital transformation and smart city development are driving demand for flexible IT architectures. Increasing adoption of edge computing and cloud services is further boosting regional market growth.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭? 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/14206

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The primary driver of the composable disaggregated infrastructure market is the rapid growth of AI, machine learning, and IoT-driven workloads. These technologies require scalable, high-performance computing environments capable of handling massive data volumes in real time. Composable infrastructure enables dynamic resource allocation, improving efficiency and reducing latency, which is critical for next-generation applications.

Market Restraints

Despite its advantages, the market faces challenges related to integration complexity and lack of standardized frameworks. Enterprises often struggle with orchestrating disaggregated resources and integrating them with legacy systems. Additionally, the need for skilled professionals and advanced automation tools increases implementation costs and slows adoption among smaller organizations.

Market Opportunities

The expansion of edge computing and IoT ecosystems presents significant growth opportunities. With billions of connected devices generating real-time data, there is a growing need for low-latency infrastructure at the edge. Composable systems enable localized resource allocation, enhancing performance and enabling new use cases in smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and industrial automation.

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𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14206

Company Insights

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Technologies

Cisco Systems

Lenovo

IBM

NetApp

Super Micro Computer

Liqid

Western Digital

Huawei Technologies

Inspur

Arista Networks

NVIDIA

Intel

Quanta Cloud Technology

Recent Developments in the Market

In April 2025, Dell Technologies introduced AI-optimized disaggregated servers integrated with NVIDIA GB200 platforms, enhancing performance for large-scale AI workloads and data center operations.

In February 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise launched its Gen12 ProLiant servers powered by Intel Xeon processors, improving modular compute capabilities and energy efficiency for composable infrastructure deployments.

Conclusion

The composable disaggregated infrastructure market is poised for transformative growth as enterprises and hyperscalers increasingly adopt flexible, software-defined architectures. With strong momentum driven by AI, cloud, and edge computing, the market is redefining how IT infrastructure is designed, deployed, and managed. While challenges such as integration complexity and cybersecurity risks persist, ongoing innovation and standardization efforts are expected to unlock new growth avenues.

As organizations prioritize scalability, efficiency, and sustainability, composable infrastructure will play a pivotal role in enabling next-generation digital ecosystems. With significant investments in hyperscale data centers and edge computing, the market is set to become a cornerstone of future IT infrastructure strategies.

Related Reports:

Edge Data Center Market

Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market

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