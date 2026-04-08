New ‘Award-Winning Publicity’ Book Launches with 8 Media Boosters to Uplift Brands with Positive Press

NEW “Award Winning Publicity: 8 Media Boosters to Magnify Your Story” (April 8, 2026) book features the author’s national publicity campaign for American Paper Optics / Eclipse Glasses that won 6 PR industry awards - and resulted in 54 TV interviews. Bestselling Author Liz H. Kelly’s NEW “Award Winning Publicity” book includes 8 media boosters to uplift your story above the noise, including: Story Magic Boosters, Creative Campaign Boosters, and Media Outreach Boosters. The “Award-Winning Publicity" book includes tips for securing top media coverage on the TODAY Show, CNN, CBS Health Watch, NewsNation, People, Fast Company, Psychology Today and many more. To help brands shine a spotlight on their story, the "Award-Winning Publicity” book includes tips based on the author's creative campaign that won the 2024 Bulldog PR Awards for Best Media Relations Campaign, Gold. American Paper Optics CMO Jason Lewin wrote the Foreword for “Award-Winning Publicity”, and is featured in this Memphis Business Journal story for their Total Solar Eclipse Glasses campaign.

Goody PR Founder Liz H. Kelly announces New “Award-Winning Publicity” Book features the author’s eclipse glasses campaign that won 6 PR industry awards.

In this ‘Award-Winning Publicity’ book, Liz talks about what it means to build your brand story, and I can tell you firsthand that she lives every chapter of this book.” — Jason Lewin, CMO, American Paper Optics

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In sync with the 2-year anniversary of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse, Goody PR Founder and Bestselling Author Liz H. Kelly announces the release of “ Award-Winning Publicity : 8 Media Boosters to Magnify Your Story” to help brands get positive press and boost business results. This how to do public relations book features the author’s national publicity campaign for American Paper Optics / Eclipse Glasses that won 6 PR industry awards and resulted in 54 TV interviews in ONLY 8.5 months.By sharing the PR strategies and tactics behind this eclipse glasses campaign and others, Kelly provides an 8-step public relations process in 8 easy-to-read chapters to help small businesses, thought leaders, and authors secure top media interviews.This new “Award-Winning Publicity” book includes case study examples with tips for securing coverage on the TODAY Show, CNN, CBS Health Watch, NewsNation, and feature stories in People, Fast Company and Psychology Today.Kelly emphasizes, “It’s not easy to get a reporter to cover your story as earned media (TV, print, radio and podcasts) because you earned their respect to tell your story for no charge. And this coverage is worth 3x the value of any paid ad. By having someone else vouch for your story, it can boost your brand’s reputation, credibility and trust.”American Paper Optics CMO Jason Lewin wrote the book Foreword and shares, “In this ‘Award-Winning Publicity’ book, Liz talks about what it means to build your brand story, and I can tell you firsthand that she lives every chapter of this book.”Lewin adds, “I watched Liz transform our team through intensive media coaching, turning technical experts into polished spokespeople ready for the spotlight. She didn’t just ‘get us interviews’; she opened doors to industry leaders and key media stakeholders that allowed us to put over 75 million eclipse glasses into the hands of the public.”With gratitude, Kelly emphasizes, “It was an honor to work with Jason Lewin and the American Paper Optics team in Memphis, Tennessee, on this record-breaking public relations program that resulted in interviews on every major news network.”The “Award-Winning Publicity” nonfiction book includes 3 parts:- PART 1: Build PR Success Strategy- PART 2: Gain Positive Press Value- PART 3: Magnify and Measure Wins- Bonus Content with insights from reporters and experts.Readers can learn new ways to uplift their brands using the 8 Media Booster Chapters:- STEP 1: Story Magic Booster - Develop a Wow Story- STEP 2: Creative Campaign Booster - Develop a PR Success Strategy- STEP 3: Media Outreach Booster - Research and Pitch Reporters- STEP 4: Media Training Booster - Be a Superstar Media Spokesperson- STEP 5: Media Relations Booster - Build Long-term Reporter Relationships- STEP 6: Digital Marketing Booster - Reach Millions via Video and AI- STEP 7: Book Marketing Booster - Increase Book Sales and Impact- STEP 8: Top Media Booster - Secure Big Media and Measure ResultsIn addition, this new self-help book highlights many key points using the “Power of 3s”. Based on research and experience, Kelly defines the 3 elements of award-winning publicity as 1. Positive Press that is based on business goals with a measurable impact, 2. Earned media that boost’s a brand’s positive sentiment, and 3. A strategic campaign that receives third party validation.Throughout “Award-Winning Publicity”, Kelly emphasizes, “PR is a Marathon, Not a Sprint. To succeed, you must be patient, persistent and never desperate in your publicity journey. What most people don’t realize is that it usually takes 7-20 follow-ups before a story is finally published.”BOOK REVIEWS“Most people think publicity is about luck, connections, or hiring an expensive PR firm. It is not. In Award-Winning Publicity, Liz H. Kelly breaks down the exact strategies behind real media wins, from national TV to viral campaigns. This book will show you how to turn your story into a powerful engine for credibility, visibility, and growth. If you want more than attention, if you want impact, this is your roadmap.”- Jess Todtfeld, CSP, former TV Producer at ABC, NBC, and FOX, Media Trainer, Speaker, and Author, "Media Secrets"“Award-Winning Publicity breaks down how to elevate your story and your brand using smart, practical media strategies. Liz Kelly’s 8 Media Boosters, paired with real-world case studies, illustrate what works — and why — when it comes to building credibility, visibility, and results through positive publicity.”- P.K. Daniel, veteran journalist, whose work has appeared in publications nationwide, including the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post and San Diego Union-TribuneWHERE TO GET THE BOOKAward-Winning Publicity: 8 Media Boosters to Magnify Your Story (April 8, 2026)via Amazon (Paperback and eBook)ORBook Credits:Book Cover Design by Michele WesibartAuthor Headshot Photos by Bader Howar PhotographyABOUT THE AUTHOR: Liz H. Kelly is the Award-Winning Goody PR agency and Goody Business Book Awards CEO/ Founder, Speaker, Podcast Host, and Bestselling Author of 3 books, including Award-Winning Publicity (2026) and 8-Second PR (2022), whose primary mission is to magnify good through the power of positive publicity. With 20+ years of PR and marketing experience, Goody PR specializes in health and wellness, business, entrepreneurs, finance and wealth, leadership and entertainment industry clients. Top media coverage for clients includes the TODAY Show, CNN, BBC World News, NPR, and in TIME, People, and Forbes. Kelly is a Johns Hopkins University Carey School of Business graduate, autism advocate and a member of the National Press Club. https://goodypr.com

New Award-Winning Publicity Book Launch with 8 Media Boosters to Magnify Your Story

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