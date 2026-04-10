Captura Cyber Sets New Benchmark for Crypto Evidence Education with Global Podcast Partnership

Captura Cyber partners with Cryptocurrency Case Law Review podcast to help litigators handle borderless crypto evidence and strengthen court-ready forensic.

Law is practised locally, but cryptocurrency is borderless. This friction often leaves litigators vulnerable to technical challenges on admissibility.” — Garren Hamilton

NORTH SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captura Cyber, the global authority on cryptocurrency forensic reporting, has launched a strategic partnership with the Cryptocurrency Case Law Review podcast. The collaboration addresses a friction point for modern litigators: ensuring borderless digital evidence meets the rigorous, localised standards of legal proceedings.

The partnership arrives as legal teams increasingly hit a "procedural wall" in digital asset recovery. By supporting The podcast's case analysis, Captura Cyber aims to de-risk high-stakes litigation by providing the legal community with a forensic ground truth.

“Law is practised locally, but cryptocurrency is borderless. This friction often leaves litigators vulnerable to technical challenges on admissibility,” said Garren Hamilton, Managing Director of Captura Cyber. “Our mission is to move cryptocurrency litigation from a standstill to active litigation. By bridging the gap between forensic complexity and judicial requirements, we ensure every technical narrative is defensible, unshakeable, and built for judicial scrutiny.”

The Cryptocurrency Case Law Review is a valuable resource for both the partners managing strategy and the lawyers executing tactics. Each episode breaks down landmark international judgments — such as the UK High Court rulings on D’Aloia v Persons Unknown—to answer critical questions on toics suich as tracing methodology, clustering techniques, and the duty of care for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs).

The collaboration reinforces Captura Cyber’s commitment to educational leadership within the sector. In an environment where the technical "black box" can dictate the outcome of a case, this partnership ensures litigators remain ahead of the curve with court-ready insights.

The Cryptocurrency Case Law Review is available now on Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

About Captura Cyber:

Captura Cyber is a global leader in cryptocurrency litigation support, founded on the principle that technical complexity should never stand in the way of justice. With a presence in the world’s primary legal hubs, Captura Cyber provides litigators with the unshakeable clarity required to control the technical narrative in court. Captura Cyber’s cryptocurrency experts—hailing from law enforcement, academia, and industry—deliver cryptocurrency tracing and cryptocurrency expert reports that transform cryptocurrency data into successful legal outcomes across common law jurisdictions.

Expertise Areas include: Cryptocurrency expert witnesses, cryptocurrency expert reports, cryptocurrency investigation, online fraud and theft investigation, cryptocurrency tracing, and service of process by NFT.

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