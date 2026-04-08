The Promptists Launches as Specialist Marketplace for AI Prompt Artistry with Community of More Than 3,000 Practitioners

The Promptists, a specialist marketplace for AI prompt artists

New platform offers a focused alternative to general freelancer marketplaces for clients commissioning AI-generated visual and video work

AI prompt artistry has grown into a real creative discipline in under two years, but until now there hasn’t been a dedicated place for clients to find and work with specialist practitioners.” — Andries Ohneisser

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Promptists , a specialist marketplace connecting clients with freelance AI prompt artists, today publicly launched following a period of invite-only community building. The platform, available at thepromptists.com , has now registered more than 3,000 practitioners with The Promptists Guild, its community of professional AI creatives working with image and video generation tools.The Promptists is positioned as a focused alternative to general freelancer marketplaces for the emerging creative discipline of AI prompt artistry: the craft of producing visual and video assets using generative AI tools. Rather than serving every category of freelance work, the platform focuses exclusively on connecting clients with practitioners who are masters with the huge range of AI generative tools now available.AI prompt artistry has grown into a recognised professional discipline in under two years, as technology has matured to the point where skilled practitioners can produce broadcast-ready and print-ready commercial work. The Promptists Guild brings these practitioners together in a single community, giving clients a dedicated place to find and commission work from people who specialise in the craft.“AI prompt artistry has grown into a real creative discipline in under two years, but until now there hasn’t been a dedicated place for clients to find and work with specialist practitioners,” said Andries Ohneisser, founder of The Promptists and one of the most widely followed voices in the AI creative community, with more than 500,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok where he posts as @ohneis652 . “General freelancer platforms weren’t built for this kind of work. We wanted to create a space where clients can commission AI creative work from people who genuinely understand the tools, and where practitioners can be recognised for their rare and specialist skills.”Ohneisser added: “We’re completely focused on quality rather than quantity. Briefs on The Promptists aren’t public postings that anyone can bid on. When a client posts a brief, the platform surfaces a small number of practitioners whose experience, style, and rates fit what the client is looking for, and the client invites them to propose. That protects everyone’s time. We admit practitioners to active client work as demand builds, because talented creatives shouldn’t be chasing briefs they were never going to win, and clients have better things to do than trawl through hundreds of applications that don’t match their needs.”About The PromptistsThe Promptists is a specialist marketplace connecting clients with freelance AI prompt artists for the production of AI-generated visual and video assets. The Promptists Guild brings together more than 3,000 registered practitioners working across every kind of image and video generation platform. The platform is positioned as an alternative to general freelancer marketplaces, focused exclusively on the emerging discipline of AI prompt artistry. More information is available at thepromptists.com.

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