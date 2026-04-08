MARTIAL ARTIST CLAIMS GRAND CHAMPIONSHIP AT COBRA INTERNATIONAL

Martial artist Eli Cooper with promoter Jonathan Milot after capturing Grand Champion honours in Montreal. Martial artist Eli Cooper performs kata during competition in Montreal en route to capturing Grand Champion honours.

Ottawa martial artist earns double gold in elite and advanced kata, before capturing Grand Champion honours in Montreal

It was a good day, and I’m grateful to my coaches—Senseis Ben Clarke, Rose Rhéaume and Dante Lorusso—who push me to excel. Now I’m focused on getting back to work and continuing to grow.” — Eli Cooper

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa martial artist Eli Cooper added another title to his growing résumé this weekend, capturing Grand Champion honours at the 2026 Cobra International following dominant performances in both elite and advanced kata divisions.Facing top-tier competition across multiple divisions, Cooper rose above the field with authority—earning gold in both 12–13 Advanced Traditional Kata and 12–13 Elite Traditional Kata before securing his place atop the podium in one of the tournament’s most competitive disciplines. His performance culminated in a Grand Champion title in the Grand Champion 10-13, Traditional / Traditional Weapons, Mixed Division, reinforcing his status as one of the top young competitors in the country.Beyond his gold medal performances, Cooper showcased his versatility across multiple divisions:4th place in Advanced, Open Weapons (Bo), marking his second competition in the discipline.6th place in Advanced, Open Kata showcasing Chinese soft-style formsWhile kata remains a clear strength, Cooper faced adversity in point fighting, dropping bouts in both Advanced and Elite divisions. Rather than slowing momentum, the results highlight a clear development trajectory as he continues to close the gap at higher levels. He now holds a 12–2 Advanced Point Fighting record (86% win rate) and continues to gain valuable experience in Elite competition with a 1–3 record in 2026.“I’m proud of the kata results and grateful to my coach Sensei Rose Rhéaume, who pushes me to keep raising my standard,” said Cooper. “Today showed both the progress we’ve made and the areas we need to sharpen. I’ll keep putting in the work and look forward to getting back to training with Senseis Ben Clarke and Dante Lorusso.”The Cobra International result continues a strong 2026 campaign for Cooper, including:Double gold at the STK Master of the RingDouble gold at the Ontario Provincial Martial Arts ChampionshipGrand Champion and double gold at Tournoi Le Buck D’OrTriple gold at Challenge Rive NordTaken together, Cooper’s results point to a young athlete who is not only winning—but doing so with consistency, versatility, and upward trajectory.Training out of Douvris Martial Arts Orleans , Cooper continues to develop under world-class coaching while expanding his competitive range across traditional kata, Chinese soft-style forms, weapons, and point fighting.With continued podium finishes, expanding technical range, and growing visibility, Cooper is emerging as a rising athlete within Canadian sport karate—one whose trajectory aligns with long-term competitive success.As the 2026 season progresses, all signs point toward continued growth—and increasing impact on both the national and international stage.With upcoming competitions on the calendar, Cooper remains focused on refining his fighting performance while continuing to build on his competitive resume.With upcoming competitions on the calendar, Cooper remains focused on refining his point fighting while continuing to build on his competitive résumé.

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