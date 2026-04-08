Redefining Recovery: DeRAMA Singapore Seeks Ambassador for $105,000 (SGD) Luxury Postnatal Experience

Experience the perfect harmony of Korean heritage and modern elegance in a DeRAMA Singapore premium room. Unwind in a sanctuary where nature meets sophisticated design. An architectural masterpiece rising as an urban oasis. DeRAMA Singapore boasts a stunning exterior defined by lush sky gardens and an expansive rooftop pool overlooking the city. Indulge in a romantic evening at DeRAMA Singapore’s signature rooftop infinity pool, where the dazzling city lights provide the ultimate backdrop for relaxation.

DeRAMA Singapore Opens Applications for Exclusive Ambassador Role to Validate New Benchmarks in Professional Postnatal Recovery

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sserenity Pte Ltd, the operator of DeRAMA Singapore , has officially opened applications for a unique 1-month Exclusive Ambassador Role: the “DeRAMAtic Guest Experience Ambassador.”This unique position, titled the “DeRAMAtic Guest Experience Ambassador,” is strictly designed to validate DeRAMA Singapore's professional recovery protocols through rigorous, direct experience. To fully support this dedicated, one-month mission, the successful candidate will receive a comprehensive support package valued at $105,000 (SGD), encompassing a significant cash allowance and full access to premium services at the 5-star Artyzen Singapore Hotel.Details of the Exclusive Ambassador ProgramAs outlined in the official job postings appearing across at least 5 countries this week, the total monthly compensation consists of a base cash allowance combined with a high-value 5-star recovery stay. The "DeRAMAtic Job" package includes:· A one-month tenure in a meticulously appointed luxury suite at the 5-star Artyzen Singapore, providing an environment engineered for optimal rest and recovery.· Daily bespoke full-board service, featuring three high-nutrition meals per day, expertly prepared by the hotel’s 5-star executive chefs.· Comprehensive recovery protocols, including weekly premium spa treatments and specialized therapeutic Sitz Bath programs.· Seamless private limousine transit and full access to the hotel’s exclusive, world-class amenities and lifestyle services.Mission: Redefining Confinement Care StandardsWhile the compensation level is unprecedented for an ambassador role, the company emphasizes the professional necessity of the position. “We are setting a new benchmark for the value of women’s recovery,” said the CEO of Sserenity Pte Ltd. “By providing a $105,000 (SGD) total compensation package for one month of dedicated rest and science-backed care, we are demonstrating that professional postnatal recovery is a high-value necessity. Our Ambassador will play a key role in validating these standards.”Ambassador Selection ProcessThe search for the DeRAMAtic Guest Experience Ambassador is active in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Australia. Details and application submission are available on the event's official application page Given the inclusive nature of the compensation—covering a 5-star stay, full board, and specialized wellness care—industry analysts expect a high volume of applications from those seeking a professional focus on rest and recovery.About DeRAMA SingaporeOperated by Sserenity Pte Ltd, DeRAMA Singapore is a premium postnatal care provider located at the Artyzen Singapore Hotel. It integrates South Korea’s established postnatal care expertise with high-end, 5-star hospitality standards to deliver a rigorous, science-backed recovery program.

Korean Luxury Confinement Centre Opens in Singapore

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