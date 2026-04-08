Wavemakers Announces Global Call for Music from Women Musicians over 40

Wavemakers Womens Way Business Awards Call for Songs 2026

Wavemakers—the global community & platform dedicated to supporting women musicians 40+—announces open call for original music for women's business awards

If your song — or even just a section of it — carries the energy of women rising, soaring, owning the moment they've worked for, this is the room your music belongs in.” — WAVEMAKERS

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wavemakers—the global community and platform dedicated to supporting and amplifying women musicians 40+—announces an open call for original music to be licensed for the 11th Annual Woman’s Way Business Awards, presented by Austin Woman Magazine. The event will take place on May 6, 2026 at the Austin Marriott Downtown, honoring 12 outstanding women business leaders across a range of industries.

To help shape the energy of this high-profile evening—attended by more than 500 of Austin’s leading women—Wavemakers is curating a collection of uplifting, high-impact songs to serve as each honoree’s grand entrance theme.

Women artists aged 40 and over from around the world are invited to submit original music for consideration. This year’s theme, “Where Women Take Flight,” calls for songs that evoke elevation, momentum, and the power of women achieving extraordinary things. Submissions are accepted online now through April 20th, 2026.

Selected songs will be licensed as personalized entrance themes for each award recipient as she takes the stage. Awards will be presented across the following 12 categories:

1. Health & Wellness

2. Beverage & Culinary Arts

3. Professional Services

4. Maker

5. STEM

6. Rising Star

7. Social Impact

8. Business to Watch ($1M–$5M)

9. Product Innovation

10. Business to Watch (Over $5M)

11. I Am Austin Woman

12. Women’s Empowerment in the Workplace

To be eligible, artists must be active members of the Wavemakers Circle Community. Membership is free and can be completed in just minutes at wavemakerswomen.com. Artist membership is open to women aged 40 and above.

Artists retain full ownership of their music. Those selected will receive a $100 licensing fee, along with a robust promotional package designed to extend their visibility and impact. This includes a featured artist spotlight in the Wavemakers newsletter and Circle Community, weekly social media promotion, and custom branded graphics for sharing.

In addition, selected artists will have their music experienced live by an audience of over 500 influential women leaders, with their songs integrated into event audiovisual content before, during, and after the ceremony—offering continued exposure well beyond the event itself. Select artists will also be invited to attend the awards as special guests of Wavemakers.

SUBMIT SONGS HERE

# # #

ABOUT WAVEMAKERS

Wavemakers is a cultural platform where artists, audiences, and partners gather around music to spark connection, trust, and cultural impact. Our work centers women creatives 40+ – women whose voices, stories, and leadership are often overlooked despite their extraordinary cultural and economic influence. Through performances, curated soundscapes, and shared experiences, Wavemakers creates spaces where artists, audiences, and partners engage in meaningful cultural dialogue through music.

https://www.wavemakerswomen.com/

ABOUT AUSTIN WOMAN’S WAY BUSINESS AWARDS

Celebrating women in Austin for over 20 years, Austin Woman Magazine presents its 11th annual Woman’s Way Business Awards on May 6, 2026 – Austin's only awards for women-owned and women-led businesses. Categories spread across a wide variety of industries - from Health & Wellness to STEM to Culinary to Social Impact - recognizing the incredible work women are doing to impact every area of our community. Winners are chosen by a selection committee composed of local women business owners and community leaders.

For the second year in a row, Wavemakers is an official sponsor of the Woman’s Way Business Awards, providing the soundscape for the Awards ceremony. Wavemakers members Chantel Deniese, Estani Frizzell and Wavemakers Founder Lurleen Ladd will perform during the May 6th event and for the after party.

https://atxwoman.com/womans-way/

Wavemakers - Austin Woman's Way Business Awards 2025 - Video Recap

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.