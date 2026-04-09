Denver Injury Firm CGH Earns Top 50 Colorado Verdicts 3rd Year

CGH Injury Lawyers — has secured a place among Colorado's Top 50 civil verdicts for the third consecutive year.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CGH Injury Lawyers, the Denver plaintiff personal injury firm operating as the litigation practice of Cheney Galluzzi & Howard, LLC, has earned placement on Colorado's Top 50 Verdicts list for the third consecutive year — a distinction held by fewer than a handful of Colorado plaintiff firms and a direct reflection of the firm's trial-first approach to every case it accepts.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for a firm built on the principle that injured Coloradans deserve the same firepower insurance companies bring to every negotiation. While industry data shows 95% of personal injury cases settle before reaching a jury, CGH Injury Lawyers prepares every file as a trial-ready matter from day one — a discipline that creates measurable leverage at the negotiating table and, when necessary, in front of a jury on the I-25 and I-70 corridors and across communities statewide.

"Three consecutive years in Colorado's Top 50 verdicts isn't a milestone we celebrate for ourselves — it's proof that injured people can win when someone fights hard enough," said Kevin Cheney, founding attorney at CGH Injury Lawyers, Treasurer of the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association and member of the Colorado Bar Association's Board of Governors. "For the working families we represent across the Front Range, it means the fight is always worth taking."

The firm's verdicts span catastrophic injury categories including motor vehicle collisions, commercial truck accidents, traumatic brain injuries and wrongful death claims. Initial insurance offers average only 10–20% of actual case value, according to industry data — a gap CGH's consecutive Top 50 placements reflect a track record of closing for Colorado plaintiffs. Cheney holds membership in the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) and has taken more than 25 cases to verdict, recovering tens of millions for injured clients throughout Colorado.

Colorado accident victims seeking trial-tested representation for personal injury and wrongful death claims — including car accidents, truck collisions, catastrophic injuries and premises liability cases on the I-25 and I-70 corridors and across the Front Range — can review case eligibility and request a free consultation with CGH Injury Lawyers.

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