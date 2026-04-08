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WYDOT reminds candidates, realtors, and garage sale hosts – no signs within our right of way

With spring garage sale season starting and campaign season underway, the Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind the public that placing signs along roadways, on traffic poles, or on fences along state and federal highways is prohibited. 

Wyoming statute (W.S. 24-10-104) states that outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement. Placing signs or objects within highway rights-of-way is prohibited, including on right-of-way fencing or on trees, traffic signs, or traffic signal poles within the right-of-way.

Signs in the rights of way and on traffic poles create a distraction to drivers, thus increasing the likelihood of an accident.

In addition to the placement of these signs being prohibited, the accumulation of paper, tape, and staples becomes a littering issue. WYDOT works diligently to keep our streets, highways, and byways clean.

Fines and even jail time can be inflicted on those who don’t comply with the law. Wyoming statute (W.S. 24 10 104) states that outdoor advertising must meet specific placement conditions.

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WYDOT reminds candidates, realtors, and garage sale hosts – no signs within our right of way

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