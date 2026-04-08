Quitman, GA (April 7, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Daniel Torres, age 49, of Quitman, GA, with Aggravated Sexual Battery and Sexual Battery.

On Friday, April 3, 2026, the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in a child molestation case. Torres was arrested later that day and booked into the Brooks County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 229-263-4262. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.