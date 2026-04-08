Bloomingdale, GA (April 7, 2026) – At the request of the Bloomingdale Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Paige Lewis, age 39, of Bloomingdale, Chatham County, Georgia.

On Sunday, April 5, 2026, at about 12:50 a.m., the Bloomingdale Police Department responded to a home in the 300 block of Cypress Street in Bloomingdale, GA, following a 911 call reporting Lewis had been shot. Law enforcement arrived on scene and discovered Lewis inside the home with a gunshot wound. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis’ body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, Georgia, for an autopsy.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomingdale Police Department at 912-748-8302 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.