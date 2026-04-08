A Curated Leadership & Wealth Experience for High-Impact Changemakers

This is more than a brunch—it's a room of alignment, access, and activation.” — Dr. Patricia A. Watts

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEModel USA's Seeds of Faith Initiative Launches: B.O.S.S.E.S. Brunch: "Soft Power. Solid Wealth."A Curated Leadership & Wealth Experience for High-Impact ChangemakersWEModel USA, through its global Seeds of Faith Initiative, proudly announces the official launch of the ** B.O.S.S.E.S. Brunch: Soft Power. Solid Wealth **an exclusive, invitation-only leadership and wealth experience designed for surging leaders who are actively making a difference and ready to elevate to their next level of power, influence, and legacy.This high-impact gathering will be featured on Living Local DMV, airing April 10, 2026, at 2:00 PM, bringing regional and national attention to a new model of leadership development that integrates financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, and social impact.________________________________________✨ A New Standard of Leadership ExperienceThe B.O.S.S.E.S. Brunch is a strategically curated room of leaders committed to:• Breaking systemic and personal limitations• Expanding their leadership capacity• Building sustainable wealth and legacy• Creating measurable community impactGuests are selected based on alignment, influence, and readiness to operate at the next level. As highlighted in internal planning, the initiative uniquely integrates financial literacy, real estate investments, advanced technology, and marketing strategies—positioning it far beyond standard wellness or networking brunches.________________________________________👑 The VIP B.O.S.S.E.S. ExperienceVIPs will receive a luxury, high-touch experience, including:• 🍽️ Curated Culinary Brunch Experience• 🍸 Signature "Crowned Femme" B.O.S.S.E.S. Mocktail• 📸 Professional Executive Headshot Session• 💼 Private 1-on-1 Strategy Consultation with Victoria Le• ✉️ Personalized Strategic Follow-Up• 🌍 Honorary One-Year Membership into the B.O.S.S.E.S. Network (Selective)• 🎤 Selective Media & Interview OpportunitiesParticipants will also gain exposure to advanced financial positioning strategies, including optional exploration of pathways toward multi-million-dollar, tax-advantaged income structures for individuals and businesses.🍽️ Curated Experience by Design & Culinary ExcellenceThe B.O.S.S.E.S. Brunch experience is thoughtfully produced in collaboration with premier partners in luxury event design and culinary artistry, ensuring every detail reflects excellence at the highest level.Event design and guest experience are elevated through strategic partnership with Stephanie White of Stephanie White Events , known for creating sophisticated, high-touch environments that bring vision, elegance, and intentionality to life.Culinary execution is led by Karmen Lewis, owner, Sweet & Savory Mobile Bistro — delivering a refined, chef-driven brunch experience that blends flavor, presentation, and hospitality into a memorable dining journey.Together, these partners help transform the B.O.S.S.E.S. Brunch into more than an event—it becomes a fully immersive, luxury leadership experience designed to engage all senses while fostering meaningful connection and elevated conversation.________________________________________🌍 Powered by Purpose: The Seeds of Faith EcosystemThe B.O.S.S.E.S. Brunch is an extension of the Seeds of Faith Initiative, a global impact model focused on:• Women's economic empowerment• Financial literacy and wealth-building• Entrepreneurship development• Human trafficking preventionThis initiative connects high-performing leaders with opportunities to mentor, invest in, and uplift at-risk women globally, creating a cycle of empowerment from "Seeds to Crowns."________________________________________🎥 MEDIA FEATURE: Living Local DMV (DCW50)WEModel USA Founder Dr. Patricia A. Watts will appear on Living Local DMV to introduce the B.O.S.S.E.S. Brunch and its broader mission.Segment Details:• 📅 April 10, 2026• ⏰ 2:00 PM EST• 📺 DCW50 | Living Local DMVJoining her may include:• Victoria Le, VIP Speaker & Wealth Strategist• Lizeth Alvarado, B.O.S.S.E.S. TV host and rising leader within the Global Wealth Prosperity networkTogether, they will discuss how strategic financial positioning, leadership alignment, and purpose-driven business models are reshaping wealth conversations across communities.________________________________________💎 A Curated, By-Invitation Movement"This is more than a brunch—it's a room of alignment, access, and activation," said Dr. Patricia A. Watts."We are identifying leaders who are ready not just to succeed—but to build legacy, create impact, and open doors for others."________________________________________📩 Media & VIP InquiriesWEModel USA | Seeds of Faith Initiative📧 info@wemodelusa.com

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