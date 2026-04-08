Gilder Lehrman Institute Offers Affordable Path for Teachers to Earn an MA in American History

Graduates of the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s M.A. in American History program celebrate during an optional commencement ceremony at Gettysburg College.

Flexible, teacher-centered program with all coursework completed online

A deep understanding of American history is essential to teaching it well. This program provides an affordable opportunity to deepen content knowledge and immediately apply it in the classroom.” — James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is accepting applications for its Master of Arts in American History, a graduate program designed for educators seeking to deepen their content knowledge while continuing to teach. With tuition priced at just $750 per course, the program offers an accessible and affordable pathway to earn a master’s degree without the financial burden often associated with traditional graduate study.The program is developed and administered by the Gilder Lehrman Institute in partnership with Gettysburg College and combines rigorous academic study with a flexible format tailored to working professionals. Participants complete fully online coursework throughout the year, engaging with leading historians while balancing their professional responsibilities.The Gettysburg College–Gilder Lehrman MA in American History program is open to a wide range of applicants, including teachers, district supervisors, librarians, museum professionals, National Park Service employees, community college instructors, and aspiring educators. Students can begin the program in the fall, spring, or summer semesters.For those who already hold a master’s degree, the program also offers an opportunity to earn additional credits, providing a pathway for professional advancement and specialization in American history.Courses are taught by distinguished scholars and cover key topics in American history, offering both academic rigor and practical classroom relevance. Graduates earn a master’s degree from Gettysburg College.“A deep understanding of American history is essential to teaching it well,” said James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. “This program provides an affordable opportunity to deepen content knowledge and immediately apply it in the classroom.”Applications are currently open. The deadline for Summer I is May 14, 2026, and the deadline for Summer II is June 25, 2026. For more information or to apply, visit: gilderlehrman.org /masters-degree-american-historyAbout the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryThe Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education. The Institute is the leading nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to improving the teaching and learning of American history through educational programs and resources. We serve K–12 teachers and students, honor scholars, and welcome and inform the general public.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with direct access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Web Excellence Awards. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org.###

The Gettysburg College–Gilder Lehrman MA in American History: "An American History MA for Educators

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.